Rookie Diaries: Lloyd Cushenberry III explains why he's living out his dream

Even though they couldn't be there Thursday, it was great to finally get a win.

It was a big win, and we just want to keep building on it. But it's just a start. It's a step. We've got to keep getting better. There's still a lot of things I've got to get better on. We're going to just try to carry this momentum on to next week and just try to keep building on it. That's the thing. You've got to keep getting better.

Even toward the end of the game when things weren't going right and we had the two turnovers, we didn't get down on ourselves. We just kept fighting. After the second interception in the fourth quarter, there was really no message in the huddle. Everybody had the same mindset. We knew we were going to score, whether that be seven points or three. Going up the field, we knew we have one of the best kickers in the league, so if we got him in a good range, he was going to come through for us. We just felt like we were going to execute, and that things were going to work out for us to get the win.

After the game, Coach Fangio told us he was proud of the way we fought and stuck together. We always stick together. We never have negative things to say on the sideline, we always try to help each other stay positive, and we believed we were going to win the game. When we had turnovers on offense, we knew the defense was going to step up and get us a big stop. That's what we did. We stuck together, and that's what we're going to have to continue to do going into next week against another great opponent.

It's hard to get wins in the NFL. It's tough, week in and week out, no matter what the opponent's record is. It's the NFL. Every team is good every week. You've got to bring your A game.

As we've seen, we're a few plays away from winning. Anything can happen in the NFL. You've got to enjoy these wins when they happen and try to build on this momentum. You don't want to start off 0-3, but with the league the way it is, we honestly feel like we should've won the first two games and we should be sitting at 3-1. That's just how the league is.