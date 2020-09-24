Rookie Diaries: Lloyd Cushenberry III details how the Broncos plan to rebound from a loss in Pittsburgh

Coach Fangio said this week he hopes that I can learn from this game, and I definitely agree. Everything that goes on this season, I'm just going to take it as a learning experience. Hopefully I can have a long career and just look back on it and just think about the things I've learned over the years. I'm going to continue to try to play hard and be accountable for my teammates and try to get my job done. But definitely, this past Sunday was a learning experience for me personally. I want to take it personal to be better this week. I promise I will.

I won't chalk the struggles up to being a rookie, though. Before the first game, Jerry Jeudy and I had a conversation. We were just saying we're going to go out there and prove that the rookie title doesn't really matter. We're all men out there. We all play the game of football, so we plan to just go out there and show what we can do.

Playing a game against Tom Brady this weekend will be crazy. When I was growing up, I remember watching Super Bowl XXXIX between the Patriots and Eagles. I don't remember the details or anything, but I just remember watching that with my family. That's around the age when I kind of really started to get into football. He's been in the league for a while. It's going to be kind of surreal just watching him, seeing him on the field, going against my team. It's going to be crazy, but at the end of the day, I can't focus on that. I'm not going against him. I've got my own job to do, and they've got guys on the defensive side of the ball that I've got to take care of. I'm not too worried about what Tom Brady does. I know our defense is going to show up, and it's on us as an offensive line and as an offense to show up on our end.

Drew Lock may be out this week, but it doesn't really change anything for us up front no matter who's back there behind us. We've still got to do our job. But me personally, I'm just looking forward to bouncing back from this past week. I didn't play good at all, in my opinion. I've got to be better for the whole team. Beyond that, hopefully we can come out with a win.