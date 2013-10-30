Rodgers-Cromartie Earns Player of the Week

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. –After a performance highlighted by a 75-yard interception return for a touchdown, cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

The pick-six was one of three pass breakups by Rodgers-Cromartie in the game, the most of any AFC player in Week 8.

He also made five tackles, including one for a loss in Denver's 45-21 win against the Redskins.

The interception return for a touchdown provided the final points in the win and marked his fifth career pick-six, which ranks third in the league since he entered the league in 2008. The 75-yard return was the sixth-longest interception return for a score in Broncos history.

Rodgers-Cromartie has totaled a league-best 94 psases defensed since his rookie season.

The weekly honor is the second of Rodgers-Cromartie's career. He also won the award in Week 5 of the 2009 season when he returned an interception 49 yards for the game-winning score in the final minutes of Arizona's win against Houston.

Rodgers-Cromartie is the first Bronco to earn Defensive Player of the Week since linebacker Von Miller did so in Week 11 of 2012 with a three-sack, two-forced-fumble performance against San Diego.

The award is the 26th Defensive Player of the Week earned by a Bronco in team history.