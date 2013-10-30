Rodgers-Cromartie Earns Player of the Week

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. –After a performance highlighted by a 75-yard interception return for a touchdown, cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.
The pick-six was one of three pass breakups by Rodgers-Cromartie in the game, the most of any AFC player in Week 8.
He also made five tackles, including one for a loss in Denver's 45-21 win against the Redskins.
The interception return for a touchdown provided the final points in the win and marked his fifth career pick-six, which ranks third in the league since he entered the league in 2008. The 75-yard return was the sixth-longest interception return for a score in Broncos history.
Rodgers-Cromartie has totaled a league-best 94 psases defensed since his rookie season.
The weekly honor is the second of Rodgers-Cromartie's career. He also won the award in Week 5 of the 2009 season when he returned an interception 49 yards for the game-winning score in the final minutes of Arizona's win against Houston.
Rodgers-Cromartie is the first Bronco to earn Defensive Player of the Week since linebacker Von Miller did so in Week 11 of 2012 with a three-sack, two-forced-fumble performance against San Diego.
The award is the 26th Defensive Player of the Week earned by a Bronco in team history.
Rodgers-Cromartie joins wide receiver Trindon Holliday and quarterback Demaryius Thomas as Broncos weekly award winners this season. Denver is the only AFC team to have won weekly awards in all three (offensive, defensive and special teams) categories this season.