Rock, Paper, Scissors, Touchdown

DENVER -- Six plays into the fourth quarter Monday night, running back Ronnie Hillman broke off his longest run of the game.

"It was a quick draw, trying to keep them off balance," Hillman recalled.

The offensive line opened a big hole, and the second-year back burst into the open field, diving toward the end zone.

He stretched the ball past the goal line and waited for the referee to signal a touchdown.

"I thought I got in, but they said I had something hit before I got over," Hillman said.

So the 19-yard scamper left the Broncos with a first-and-goal at the 1-yard line.

"I mean, you definitely don't want to see anybody else go in at that point," he smiled when asked whether he wanted the finish the job.

But the other backs wanted a shot at the touchdown just as badly. So while Hillman, Knowshon Moreno and Montee Ball waited to see where the ball would be spotted, they decided to play a quick game of rock-paper-scissors for that chance.

"We were just messing around on the sideline," he said. "Just something to do. Have fun."

Hillman chose rock. Ball and Moreno went with scissors.

"Luckily I won," he laughed. "So it all worked out."

Hillman followed lead blocker Mitch Unrein into the end zone on the very next play. Touchdown, Broncos.

Now the running back plans to brush up on his rock-paper-scissors skills just in case the opportunity arises again.