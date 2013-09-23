Denver Broncos | News

Rock, Paper, Scissors, Touchdown

Sep 23, 2013 at 05:51 PM

DENVER -- Six plays into the fourth quarter Monday night, running back Ronnie Hillman broke off his longest run of the game.

"It was a quick draw, trying to keep them off balance," Hillman recalled.

The offensive line opened a big hole, and the second-year back burst into the open field, diving toward the end zone.

He stretched the ball past the goal line and waited for the referee to signal a touchdown.

"I thought I got in, but they said I had something hit before I got over," Hillman said.

So the 19-yard scamper left the Broncos with a first-and-goal at the 1-yard line.

"I mean, you definitely don't want to see anybody else go in at that point," he smiled when asked whether he wanted the finish the job.

But the other backs wanted a shot at the touchdown just as badly. So while Hillman, Knowshon Moreno and Montee Ball waited to see where the ball would be spotted, they decided to play a quick game of rock-paper-scissors for that chance.

"We were just messing around on the sideline," he said. "Just something to do. Have fun."

Hillman chose rock. Ball and Moreno went with scissors.

"Luckily I won," he laughed. "So it all worked out."

Hillman followed lead blocker Mitch Unrein into the end zone on the very next play. Touchdown, Broncos.

Now the running back plans to brush up on his rock-paper-scissors skills just in case the opportunity arises again.

"Hopefully we can just keep it going," he laughed.

Related Content

news

Broncos promote OLB Jonathan Kongbo to active roster, elevate S Anthony Harris and RB Devine Ozigbo ahead of Week 5 game vs. Colts

Kongbo will join Baron Browning and Nik Bonitto as options to help replace Randy Gregory opposite of Bradley Chubb.

news

Broncos vs. Colts game predictions: Who the experts think will win in Week 5

Here are the score and spread predictions from NFL analysts around the country for the Broncos' Week 5 game vs. Indianapolis.

news

Mile High Morning: Football Outsiders breaks down why Pat Surtain II is 'the best cornerback in the NFL right now'

"No caveats, no qualifiers, no additional clauses: nobody is playing the position better than Surtain," Football Outsiders' Derrik Klassen wrote.

news

Burning Questions: Can Russell Wilson continue his momentum against the Colts?

"You can worry about all of the things ahead, but what I do know is there are a lot of teams that are 2-2 and a lot of teams — a handful of teams that are 3-1 — and we're right in striking distance," Wilson said. "We got them right where we want them, so we have to go get it."

Advertising