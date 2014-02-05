Denver Broncos | News

Robinson Signed to Active Roster

Feb 05, 2014 at 07:28 AM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --A day after the Broncos signed seven of their eight practice squad players to the active roster, the team added the eigth in tight end Gerell Robinson.

Robinson spent the entire 2013 season on Denver's practice squad after competing in training camp with the Arizona Cardinals. He participated in 2012 training camp as a college free agent with Denver before joining the Cardinals' practice squad for the 2012 season.

He finished his collegiate career at Arizona State with 135 career receptions for 2,071 yards (15.3 avg.) and 12 touchdowns in 47 games (25 starts).

