Riverboat Vic: Broncos win big on fourth down as Fangio takes aggressive approach

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Whenever an NFL team faces a fourth-down decision, an automated Twitter account receives its moment in the spotlight.

The Fourth-Down Decision Bot, created and managed by The Athletic's Ben Baldwin, weighs in on the difficult choices that an NFL coach must make each game. The bot provides a recommendation on whether the team in question should go for it, punt or kick a field goal — and it offers both the projected success rate of each decision and how it impacts a team's winning percentage.

During the Broncos' 27-13 win over the Giants in Week 1, the Bot stayed quite busy.

The Broncos went for it three times on fourth down, and the gambles paid off. Denver went three-for-three and turned those fourth-down conversions into 17 total points as the drives played out.

The second attempt was the most daring of them all, as Head Coach Vic Fangio decided the Broncos would attempt to convert a fourth-and-2 from the Giants' 49-yard line.

"That was just my gut," Fangio said after the game. "When I brought it up, I didn't have a lot of backing by anybody. It was kind of cricket-like. … But I said we're doing it. I just felt like we I had confidence in the offense, number one. And obviously, number two … I knew if we got the first down we could go get some points — didn't know if it would be three or seven. I thought it was important."

The Bot agreed with Fangio, and it offered that going for it in that situation would increase the Broncos' win percentage by 1.4 percent. According to the algorithm, the Broncos had a 55 percent chance to convert. With the conversion, their chances of winning would jump to 56 percent. And if they failed to convert, their chances would drop to 41 percent.

The gamble, of course, paid off. Teddy Bridgewater showed great patience in the pocket and hit Courtland Sutton for a 14-yard gain. He then found Jeudy for 17 yards and Tim Patrick for another 16 yards. Bridgewater then found Patrick for the score that gave the Broncos the lead — and, in turn, the win.

The Broncos' other two fourth-down decisions — one in the first quarter that led to a field goal and one on a fourth-and-1 in the red zone in the third quarter — were considered toss-ups by the bot. The difference between kicking the field goal and going for it were negligible, but Fangio chose the aggressive approach.

And while those decisions added to the Broncos' point total, it also bolstered the unit's confidence.

"Yeah, we really appreciate Coach showing that confidence in us," Bridgewater said. "You talk about coaches believing in players, players wanting coaches to believe in them. That was the ultimate sign of belief right there. I think we had one fourth down where we were [near] our side of the 50 and coach decided to go for it. I'm over on the sideline like, 'Yeah, let's do it.' Because I have nothing but confidence in those guys that take the field for us. It was good to just see Coach trust us, and we delivered."

The Broncos weren't perfect on third down, but their 46.7 percent success rate was far better than the 36.7 percent clip they converted third downs at in 2020. That success rate ranked 26th in the league, and it led Fangio to stray from attempting many fourth downs. With improved short-yardage play, it's possible the more aggressive Fangio could be here to stay.