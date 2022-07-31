'RING THEM BOYS': Why Justin Simmons paid for his high school alma mater basketball team's championship rings

That Martin County's most prolific athlete may also be its most prolific local also factors into all of this.

He departed Stuart, his hometown, starting in 2012 for college in Boston and then moving on in 2016 for the NFL in Denver, but he's never truly left the area. His wife, Taryn, also graduated from Martin County, so they come back for extended periods annually.

Beyond the Simmons' athletic interests, they also have impressive profiles in the community. Justin and Taryn run the Justin Simmons Foundation, where they aim to make an impact on the lives of children, and that includes events in Stuart.

"Everyone looks up to him because he's what we all want to become later on in life," former Martin County student Ryan Davis says. "That's our dream, to be what he is and where he is. To see how he did it — he did it the good way, and he's always been such a good guy and always gave back to everybody — it just shows an example. He gives us an example of what we need to do, the work we need to put in, and if we do end up making it far, to give back to those who work for us and who put in the time for us."

Simmons' athletic successes make him something of an ideal for student-athletes like Davis, who was a senior on Martin County's championship team and graduated in May. But it's what Simmons does on top of that that makes him idolized.

"He's a professional athlete, so everybody around here is obsessed with Justin," Edwards says. "It's been like that since probably in 12th grade. He basically became a bigger-than-life figure around here. But you would never know it talking to Justin. He's still stayed the same person as he is. But if you come around Martin County and say Justin Simmons' name, everybody lights up. He's basically the Martin County LeBron James."

Simmons doesn't want to necessarily be seen as anything that big, though.

"That's where I'm from, you know?" Simmons says. "… I want it to be normal that I'm being seen in my hometown. Because I was able to do something special, in terms of making it to the NFL, and obviously the percentages there aren't always in your favor. But I want to be there. I want to be seen because I went to the same schools, had the same academic classes, played on the same sports teams — and it's possible to be from where we're from and do something big and to chase your dreams and chase your goals. You can't do it alone, and so that's part of why Taryn and I love to do our charitable work. We want to be assets to help kids reach their goals, their dreams. Anything they have that they want to accomplish."

But if he is going to be seen as the Martin County LeBron James anyway, it makes sense that he'd give an assist on the rings. He and Taryn talked it over, and shortly after the championship victory, the wheels were set in motion. Edwards estimates he heard about it within half an hour of the game.

"We were just like, 'How cool would it be to get these guys something [in honor of something] that hasn't been done at our school for a while now, to win a state championship?'" Simmons says.

Typically in this situation, the school would work with boosters, community members and/or sponsors to gather resources for championship rings. Instead, they didn't have to worry about that.

"Oh yeah, absolutely," says Mark Cowley, Martin County's former athletic director. "… Justin stepping up like this saved us a bunch of money."

Simmons even encouraged them to go further than they would have: "Justin, he said, 'Bling 'em up, baby. Let's get them done the right way,'" Cowley says.

In June, about three months after the game, the team gathered at the restaurant Fresh Catch to meet one last time as a team and to get their rings.

"We knew it was our last time together as a team," Davis says. "… It was just a special moment to cap off the season. … It just showed all the work finally paid off with the rings."

And when Coach Leon says that he thinks "it's a legacy thing," he's talking about the rings' importance for the kids, but he could very well be referring to Simmons' decision.