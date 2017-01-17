Denver Broncos | News

Riley Dixon named to PFWA All-Rookie Team

Jan 17, 2017 at 04:31 AM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. —Punter Riley Dixon joined elite company Tuesday when he was named to the Pro Football Writers of America's all-rookie team.  

Dixon is the first Bronco to be named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team since Chris Harris Jr. and Von Miller were both selected in 2011.

The seventh-round draft pick showed off both strength and precision during his rookie campaign, which turned out to be among the best in NFL history. Dixon's 41.3-yard net average was the best ever for a rookie or first-year punter.

The Syracuse-product had 28 punts downed inside the 20-yard line and just six touchbacks on the season. His long of the season came on a 68-yard punt in Week 8 against San Diego. 

For more on Dixon's historic rookie season, click here.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

