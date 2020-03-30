Denver Broncos | News

Remembering Derek Wolfe's career with the Broncos

Mar 30, 2020 at 10:45 AM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — When Derek Wolfe arrived in Denver in the spring of 2012, he was a kid with something to prove.

"When you come from nothing, it makes you fight," he said at his introductory press conference in 2012. "It puts a chip on your shoulder."

He was fresh out of the University of Cincinnati and looking for a home. For a young man whose upbringing wasn't easy, Denver represented a chance to put down roots. To form relationships with teammates. To form a family.

He leaves Denver eight years later as a man after reportedly signing with the Ravens — and those bonds are as strong as they can be.

In nearly a decade in the Mile High City, Wolfe won more than 60 games and a Super Bowl.

He solidified lifelong bonds with teammates.

He endeared himself to the community.

He got married and had a child.

In professional sports, we rarely have the opportunity to watch a player grow.

Contracts are too short. The competition is too stiff. The injuries are too serious.

But over the eight years since Denver selected him in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft, Broncos fans had the chance to watch Wolfe mature — both in his playing style and his personal life.

On the field, Wolfe embodied his last name.

His signature howl celebration marked big play after big play — and he made plenty during his time in Denver.

In the 2016 AFC Championship game, Wolfe sacked Tom Brady. He helped bring Cam Newton down in Super Bowl 50. In 2019, he recorded a career-best seven sacks before suffering a season-ending injury.

Wolfe totaled 33 career sacks during his career in Denver to go with 299 tackles, 46 tackles for loss and 77 quarterback hits.

One of the fiercest competitors in the locker room, Wolfe fought through a number of injuries to continue to play for the Broncos. Even a spinal cord injury — which required him to be carted off the field in Seattle in 2013 and later led to seizure-like symptoms — could not keep Wolfe from playing the game he loved in front of the city he loved.

Wolfe's career continues in Baltimore, but Denver will always be the place where he gained so much.

"Thank you Denver, it was a good 8 years," Wolfe wrote on Instagram. "You are my home, we will always have Super Bowl 50."

Alongside Von Miller, Wolfe helped strike fear into the hearts of opposing quarterbacks.

Howl after howl after howl.

Derek Wolfe's Broncos career in photos

Take a look back through Derek Wolfe's time in Denver, from his arrival as a draft pick in 2012 through the 2019 season.

Denver Broncos draft pick Derek Wolfe addresses the media at the Dove Valley facility April 28, 2012 in Englewood,CO.
1 / 76

Denver Broncos draft pick Derek Wolfe addresses the media at the Dove Valley facility April 28, 2012 in Englewood,CO.

Eric Lars Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos draft pick Derek Wolfe arrives at Dove ValleyApril 28, 2012 in Englewood,CO.
2 / 76

Denver Broncos draft pick Derek Wolfe arrives at Dove ValleyApril 28, 2012 in Englewood,CO.

Eric Lars Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos draft pick Derek Wolfe,left, shows off his draft jersey with Executive Vice President of Football Operations John Elway during a press conference at the Dove Valley facility April 28, 2012 in Englewood,CO.
3 / 76

Denver Broncos draft pick Derek Wolfe,left, shows off his draft jersey with Executive Vice President of Football Operations John Elway during a press conference at the Dove Valley facility April 28, 2012 in Englewood,CO.

Eric Lars Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Derek Wolfe heads to the practice field for the first session of the 2012 Denver Broncos training camp at Dove Valley in Englewood, CO. July 26, 2012.
4 / 76

Derek Wolfe heads to the practice field for the first session of the 2012 Denver Broncos training camp at Dove Valley in Englewood, CO. July 26, 2012.

Eric Lars Bakke
Denver,CO - August 26, 2012 - Sports Authority Field: Denver Broncos Derek Wolfe (95) heads on to the field during player introductions prior to action against the Seattle Seahawks during the NFL preseason game.
5 / 76

Denver,CO - August 26, 2012 - Sports Authority Field: Denver Broncos Derek Wolfe (95) heads on to the field during player introductions prior to action against the Seattle Seahawks during the NFL preseason game.

Eric Lars Bakke/2012 Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos defensive tackle Derek Wolfe (95) makes a tackle for a loss during first quarter action against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO on September 9, 2012.
6 / 76

Denver Broncos defensive tackle Derek Wolfe (95) makes a tackle for a loss during first quarter action against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO on September 9, 2012.

Ben Hays/2012 Ben Hays
Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) tackles Oakland Raiders Darren McFadden for a 3 yard loss during second quarter in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO September 30, 2012.
7 / 76

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) tackles Oakland Raiders Darren McFadden for a 3 yard loss during second quarter in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO September 30, 2012.

Eric Lars Bakke/2012 Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) sacks New England Patriots Tom Brady (12) for a 3 yard loss during fourth quarter in the NFL game at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA October 7, 2012.
8 / 76

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) sacks New England Patriots Tom Brady (12) for a 3 yard loss during fourth quarter in the NFL game at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA October 7, 2012.

Eric Lars Bakke/2012 Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos Mike Adams (20), Derek Wolfe (95) and Von Miller (58) stop San Diego Chargers Ryan Matthews (24) on a run during third quarter action against the San Diego Chargers in the NFL game October 15, 2012 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, CA.
9 / 76

Denver Broncos Mike Adams (20), Derek Wolfe (95) and Von Miller (58) stop San Diego Chargers Ryan Matthews (24) on a run during third quarter action against the San Diego Chargers in the NFL game October 15, 2012 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, CA.

Eric Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) puts pressure on New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees during fourth quarter action against the New Orleans Saints on October 28, 2012 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. (Photo credit: Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos)
10 / 76

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) puts pressure on New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees during fourth quarter action against the New Orleans Saints on October 28, 2012 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. (Photo credit: Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos)

Gabriel Christus/2012 Gabriel Christus
action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Dec. 2, 2012 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by: Gabriel Christus)
11 / 76

action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Dec. 2, 2012 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by: Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus/2012 Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) pressures Cleveland Browns quarterback Colt McCoy (12) during third quarter action against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday Dec. 23, 2012 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by: Gabriel Christus)
12 / 76

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) pressures Cleveland Browns quarterback Colt McCoy (12) during third quarter action against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday Dec. 23, 2012 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by: Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus/2012 Gabriel Christus
Philadelphia Eagles LeSean McCoy (25) is tackled for no gain by Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) during first quarter action in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field September 29, 2013.
13 / 76

Philadelphia Eagles LeSean McCoy (25) is tackled for no gain by Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) during first quarter action in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field September 29, 2013.

Eric Lars Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) is congratulated by a young fan after Denver defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 52-20 in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field September 29, 2013.
14 / 76

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) is congratulated by a young fan after Denver defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 52-20 in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field September 29, 2013.

Eric Lars Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) comes up with the football after teammate Von Miller knocked the ball out of Washington Redskins Robert Griffin III grasp in the second half of action in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver,CO October 27 2013.(Photo: © Eric Lars Bakke/Denver Broncos)
15 / 76

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) comes up with the football after teammate Von Miller knocked the ball out of Washington Redskins Robert Griffin III grasp in the second half of action in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver,CO October 27 2013.(Photo: © Eric Lars Bakke/Denver Broncos)

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) enters the field during player introductions prior to action action against the Washington Redskins in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver,CO October 27 2013.
16 / 76

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) enters the field during player introductions prior to action action against the Washington Redskins in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver,CO October 27 2013.

Eric Lars Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos linebacker Nate Irving (56) helps defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) up after sacking Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III (10) during fourth quarter action of the NFL game against the Washington Redskins on Sunday Oct. 27, 2013 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by: Gabriel Christus)
17 / 76

Denver Broncos linebacker Nate Irving (56) helps defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) up after sacking Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III (10) during fourth quarter action of the NFL game against the Washington Redskins on Sunday Oct. 27, 2013 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by: Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus/2013 Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) reacts after sacking Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) during third quarter action of the NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Nov. 17, 2013 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by: Gabriel Christus)
18 / 76

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) reacts after sacking Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) during third quarter action of the NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Nov. 17, 2013 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by: Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus/2013 Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) reacts after a tackle during first quarter action against the Seattle Seahawks during the preseason game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, August 7, 2014.
19 / 76

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) reacts after a tackle during first quarter action against the Seattle Seahawks during the preseason game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, August 7, 2014.

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) tackles Arizona Cardinals running back Andre Ellington (38) during fourth quarter action against the Arizona Cardinals at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, October 05, 2014. Photo by Gabriel Christus
20 / 76

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) tackles Arizona Cardinals running back Andre Ellington (38) during fourth quarter action against the Arizona Cardinals at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, October 05, 2014. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) bats down a pass from New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) during second quarter action in the NFL game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on October 12, 2014.
21 / 76

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) bats down a pass from New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) during second quarter action in the NFL game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on October 12, 2014.

Ben Hays/© Ben Hays
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) and defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) sack New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) for a 4 yard loss to the 1 yard line during fourth quarter action against the New York Jets in the NFL game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on October 12, 2014.
22 / 76

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) and defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) sack New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) for a 4 yard loss to the 1 yard line during fourth quarter action against the New York Jets in the NFL game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on October 12, 2014.

Ben Hays/© Ben Hays
Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib (21) celebrates his 22 yard interception return for a touchdown with 23 seconds remaining in the NFL game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium October 12, 2014 with teammate Derek Wolfe (95).
23 / 76

Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib (21) celebrates his 22 yard interception return for a touchdown with 23 seconds remaining in the NFL game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium October 12, 2014 with teammate Derek Wolfe (95).

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) receives congratulations from Denver Broncos Head Coach John Fox after Denver defatted the New York Jets 31-17 in the NFL game at MetLife Stadium October 12, 2014.
24 / 76

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) receives congratulations from Denver Broncos Head Coach John Fox after Denver defatted the New York Jets 31-17 in the NFL game at MetLife Stadium October 12, 2014.

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) and defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) sack San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) during fourth quarter action against the San Francisco 49ers during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, October 19, 2014. Photo by Gabriel Christus
25 / 76

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) and defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) sack San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) during fourth quarter action against the San Francisco 49ers during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, October 19, 2014. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) pressures San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) during first quarter action against the San Diego Chargers during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, October 23, 2014. Photo by Gabriel Christus
26 / 76

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) pressures San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) during first quarter action against the San Diego Chargers during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, October 23, 2014. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) during the first day of offseason training at the Denver Broncos Dove Valley facility in Englewood, CO. April13, 2015
27 / 76

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) during the first day of offseason training at the Denver Broncos Dove Valley facility in Englewood, CO. April13, 2015

Eric Lars Bakke/2015, Eric Lars Bakke
Retired for the evening, Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) talks with teammates on the sidelines against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO August 29, 2015.
28 / 76

Retired for the evening, Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) talks with teammates on the sidelines against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO August 29, 2015.

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) signs autographs outside the stadium for fans prior to the NFL game between the Denver Broncos and the Green Bay Packers at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO November 1, 2015. (Photo: © Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)
29 / 76

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) signs autographs outside the stadium for fans prior to the NFL game between the Denver Broncos and the Green Bay Packers at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO November 1, 2015. (Photo: © Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) pressures Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during first quarter action against the Green Bay Packers during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, November 01, 2015. Photo by Gabriel Christus
30 / 76

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) pressures Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during first quarter action against the Green Bay Packers during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, November 01, 2015. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) stops Chicago Bears running back Jeremy Langford (33) for no gain during first quarter action in the NFL game in Chicago, ILL.November 22, 2015. (© Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)
31 / 76

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) stops Chicago Bears running back Jeremy Langford (33) for no gain during first quarter action in the NFL game in Chicago, ILL.November 22, 2015. (© Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) for a 4 yard loss during first quarter action in the NFL game at Denver,CO. November 29, 2015. (© Eric Lars Bakke/Denver Broncos)
32 / 76

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) for a 4 yard loss during first quarter action in the NFL game at Denver,CO. November 29, 2015. (© Eric Lars Bakke/Denver Broncos)

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) and defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) celebrate a big play during fourth quarter action against the New England Patriots in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, November 29, 2015. Photo by Ben Hays.
33 / 76

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) and defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) celebrate a big play during fourth quarter action against the New England Patriots in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, November 29, 2015. Photo by Ben Hays.

Ben Hays/© Ben Hays
Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) sacks Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during second quarter action against the Oakland Raiders during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, December 13, 2015. Photo by Gabriel Christus
34 / 76

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) sacks Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during second quarter action against the Oakland Raiders during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, December 13, 2015. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) and linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94) bump helmets after Wolfe sacked Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during second quarter action against the Oakland Raiders during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, December 13, 2015. Photo by Gabriel Christus
35 / 76

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) and linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94) bump helmets after Wolfe sacked Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during second quarter action against the Oakland Raiders during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, December 13, 2015. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) celebrates his sack of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback AJ McCarron (5) for a 5 yard loss during fourth quarter action in the NFL game in Denver, Colo. December 28, 2015. (© Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)
36 / 76

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) celebrates his sack of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback AJ McCarron (5) for a 5 yard loss during fourth quarter action in the NFL game in Denver, Colo. December 28, 2015. (© Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
action against the San Diego Chargers during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, January 03, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus
37 / 76

action against the San Diego Chargers during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, January 03, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) sacks San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) for an 8 yard loss during second quarter action in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, January 3, 2016. Photo by Ben Hays.
38 / 76

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) sacks San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) for an 8 yard loss during second quarter action in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, January 3, 2016. Photo by Ben Hays.

Ben Hays/© Ben Hays
Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) pressures San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) during fourth quarter action against the San Diego Chargers during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, January 03, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus
39 / 76

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) pressures San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) during fourth quarter action against the San Diego Chargers during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, January 03, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) in the tunnel action against the New England Patriots during the AFC Conference Championship Playoff NFL game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, January 24, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus
40 / 76

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) in the tunnel action against the New England Patriots during the AFC Conference Championship Playoff NFL game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, January 24, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) for a 2 yard loss during first quarter action in the AFC Championship NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, January 24, 2016. Photo by Ben Hays.
41 / 76

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) for a 2 yard loss during first quarter action in the AFC Championship NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, January 24, 2016. Photo by Ben Hays.

Ben Hays/© Ben Hays
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) celebrates with defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) after sacking New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during first quarter action against the New England Patriots during the AFC Conference Championship Playoff NFL game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, January 24, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus
42 / 76

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) celebrates with defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) after sacking New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during first quarter action against the New England Patriots during the AFC Conference Championship Playoff NFL game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, January 24, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) and defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) celebrate after action against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, January 24, 2016. Photo by Ben Hays.
43 / 76

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) and defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) celebrate after action against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, January 24, 2016. Photo by Ben Hays.

Ben Hays/© Ben Hays
Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) and linebacker Von Miller (58) tackle Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) for no gain during third quarter action against the Carolina Panthers during Super Bowl 50 game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, February 07, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus
44 / 76

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) and linebacker Von Miller (58) tackle Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) for no gain during third quarter action against the Carolina Panthers during Super Bowl 50 game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, February 07, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Derek Wolfe in action against the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 at Santa Clara, Calif. February 7, 2016 (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Denver Broncos)
45 / 76

Derek Wolfe in action against the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 at Santa Clara, Calif. February 7, 2016 (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Denver Broncos)

Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 Championship Parade. Tuesday, February 9, 2016.
46 / 76

Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 Championship Parade. Tuesday, February 9, 2016.

Taryn Parker/Taryn Parker
during the Ring Ceremony at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, June 12, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus
47 / 76

during the Ring Ceremony at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, June 12, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) celebrates a sack of Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) in during third quarter action in Super Bowl 50 at Santa Clara, Calif. July 2, 2016 (Photo by Trevor Brown, Jr./ Denver Broncos)
48 / 76

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) celebrates a sack of Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) in during third quarter action in Super Bowl 50 at Santa Clara, Calif. July 2, 2016 (Photo by Trevor Brown, Jr./ Denver Broncos)

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) attempts to block an Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) pass during second quarter action in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, Colo. September 18, 2016.
49 / 76

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) attempts to block an Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) pass during second quarter action in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, Colo. September 18, 2016.

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) congratulates linebacker Von Miller (58) after sacking Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) during third quarter action against the Atlanta Falcons during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, October 09, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus
50 / 76

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) congratulates linebacker Von Miller (58) after sacking Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) during third quarter action against the Atlanta Falcons during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, October 09, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) focuses in the tunnel before player introductions prior to kickoff in the NFL game between the Denver Broncos and the San Diego Chargers at Sports Authority Field in Denver, Colo. October 30, 2016.
51 / 76

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) focuses in the tunnel before player introductions prior to kickoff in the NFL game between the Denver Broncos and the San Diego Chargers at Sports Authority Field in Denver, Colo. October 30, 2016.

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
during pregame action against the New England Patriots during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, December 18, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus
52 / 76

during pregame action against the New England Patriots during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, December 18, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Bryce Caldwell meets Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) during a Make A Wish tour at UC Health Training Center in Centennial, CO, June 06, 2017. Photo by Gabriel Christus
53 / 76

Bryce Caldwell meets Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) during a Make A Wish tour at UC Health Training Center in Centennial, CO, June 06, 2017. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) during training camp at UC Health Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 02, 2017. Photo by Gabriel Christus
54 / 76

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) during training camp at UC Health Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 02, 2017. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) tackles Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) during third quarter action against the Dallas Cowboys during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile high in Denver, Colo., September 17, 2017. Photo by Gabriel Christus
55 / 76

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) tackles Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) during third quarter action against the Dallas Cowboys during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile high in Denver, Colo., September 17, 2017. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/©Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) sacks Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during third quarter action against the Oakland Raiders during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile high in Denver, Colo., October 01, 2017. Photo by Gabriel Christus
56 / 76

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) sacks Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during third quarter action against the Oakland Raiders during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile high in Denver, Colo., October 01, 2017. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/©Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) during player introductions during pregame against the New York Giants during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile high in Denver, Colo., October 15, 2017. Photo by Gabriel Christus
57 / 76

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) during player introductions during pregame against the New York Giants during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile high in Denver, Colo., October 15, 2017. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/©Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) enters the field with his brother-in-law for the Salute to Service recognition during player introductions prior to action against the New England Patriots in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, Colo. November 12, 2017.
58 / 76

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) enters the field with his brother-in-law for the Salute to Service recognition during player introductions prior to action against the New England Patriots in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, Colo. November 12, 2017.

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Derek Wolfe action during team workouts at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, April 17, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
59 / 76

Derek Wolfe action during team workouts at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, April 17, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Derek Wolfe during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 05, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
60 / 76

Derek Wolfe during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 05, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
61 / 76

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) and the team line up for introductions during pregame action of the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Colorado, October 18, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
62 / 76

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) and the team line up for introductions during pregame action of the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Colorado, October 18, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/©Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) sacks Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during first quarter action against the Houston Texans during the game at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, November 04, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
63 / 76

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) sacks Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during first quarter action against the Houston Texans during the game at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, November 04, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/©Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) during pregame action against the Oakland Raiders during the game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California, December 24, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
64 / 76

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) during pregame action against the Oakland Raiders during the game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California, December 24, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/©Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) reacts after deflecting a pass during first quarter of the NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, December 30, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
65 / 76

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) reacts after deflecting a pass during first quarter of the NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, December 30, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/©Gabriel Christus
Derek Wolfe and his family during joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers at UCHealth Training Center in Denver, Colorado, August 17, 2019. Photo by Gabriel Christus
66 / 76

Derek Wolfe and his family during joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers at UCHealth Training Center in Denver, Colorado, August 17, 2019. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Derek Wolfe takes a photo with Sarah Lindsay, a Gold Star wife after practice in Englewood, Colorado, August 21, 2019. Photo by Gabriel Christus
67 / 76

Derek Wolfe takes a photo with Sarah Lindsay, a Gold Star wife after practice in Englewood, Colorado, August 21, 2019. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus
GLENDALE, AZ - AUGUST 24: Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) before an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif. The Rams won, 10-6.
68 / 76

GLENDALE, AZ - AUGUST 24: Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) before an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif. The Rams won, 10-6.

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) tackles Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) during the NFL game against the Chicago Bears at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, September 15, 2019. Photo by Gabriel Christus
69 / 76

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) tackles Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) during the NFL game against the Chicago Bears at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, September 15, 2019. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/©Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) during the NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, California, October 06, 2019. Photo by Gabriel Christus
70 / 76

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) during the NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, California, October 06, 2019. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) during the NFL game against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, October 13, 2019. Photo by Gabriel Christus
71 / 76

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) during the NFL game against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, October 13, 2019. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/©Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos linebacker Malik Reed (59) jumps on defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) after a sack during the NFL game against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, October 13, 2019. Photo by Gabriel Christus
72 / 76

Denver Broncos linebacker Malik Reed (59) jumps on defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) after a sack during the NFL game against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, October 13, 2019. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) sacks Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis, Indiana, October 27, 2019. Photo by Gabriel Christus
73 / 76

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) sacks Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis, Indiana, October 27, 2019. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Chris Harris Jr., Derek Wolfe and Von Miller at practice on November 22, 2019. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
74 / 76

Chris Harris Jr., Derek Wolfe and Von Miller at practice on November 22, 2019. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) sacks Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17)for a 5-yard loss during the fourth quarter of the NFL game in Denver, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Photo: © Eric Lars Bakke)
75 / 76

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) sacks Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17)for a 5-yard loss during the fourth quarter of the NFL game in Denver, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Photo: © Eric Lars Bakke)

Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio gives a game ball to defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) in the locker room after the NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, December 01, 2019. Photo by Gabriel Christus
76 / 76

Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio gives a game ball to defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) in the locker room after the NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, December 01, 2019. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus
