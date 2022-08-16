Ready for game day: How Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett puts together a game plan

Hackett's process will begin where it last ended.

Almost immediately following the Broncos' previous game, Hackett will watch the tape from the day before to make corrections. On Monday evening, the coaching staff will gather to evaluate their recent performance. In that meeting, Hackett says he'll go over "some quality control stuff to see who I am, what I've been doing [and] what has been successful."

The process is known around the league as a self-scout, and it's a standard part of the Broncos' weekly plan.

The coaches then retreat to do their own work for the upcoming matchup. For Hackett, that work includes cramming in as much tape as possible on the Broncos' next opponent.

"I try to watch as many games as I possibly can [to] get a great feel on who they are [and] what they are," Hackett says.

Then, he can go to work at whittling the Broncos' playbook into a game plan.

It's important to realize that each week's game plan contains just a fraction of the Broncos' total package of plays. Through the offseason program and training camp, Hackett has essentially installed his system three different times. By the end of the second week of training camp, the installation was complete — and the Broncos' coaching staff purposefully gave their players plenty to think about. In comparison, the content of a week's game plan will seem relatively simple to master.

"It fluctuates, but it's not even close to what we've been putting on them right now," says Hackett of the percentage of total plays he'll feature in a game plan. "You want to make it as hard as you can now, so once you get to a game plan it's very specific, very situationally oriented and they know exactly what's going to happen."

They'll know, in part, because the available options do not change after training camp. Hackett says he doesn't wake up in the middle of the night during the season, searching for a piece of paper on which to jot down a new play. There may be some ideas to tweak certain elements, but Hackett largely trusts the system in place.