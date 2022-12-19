RB Latavius Murray nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Week after 130-yard rushing performance vs. Cardinals

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Following one of the best games of his career, Broncos running back Latavius Murray has been nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Week honors.

To vote for Murray, click here.

In Sunday's 24-15 win over the Cardinals, Murray carried the ball 24 times for 130 yards and a touchdown. He also added one catch for 12 yards.

Murray's 130 rushing yards represented the fourth-highest single game total of his career and his best performance since he posted 150 yards in the final game of the 2021 season.

Following the win, Murray received a game ball in the locker room for his efforts. Murray said it was the first time he'd been presented a game ball in the locker room in his 10-year career.

Murray and Marlon Mack paced the Broncos as they overcame a 9-3 second-half deficit to rush for 168 total yards and earn their first two-score win of the season.

"[Head] Coach [Nathaniel Hackett] challenged us [for] that second half to step up and start putting drives together, converting on third downs," Murray said. "I think we also trusted the run. I'm going to say it again: It's a mentality. You can't get bored with three-yard runs, two-yard runs sometimes, even the loss [or no] gain. It's easy to get discouraged. You have to trust it. It's a mentality. You have to believe in it, and those big ones will come. That was a big part of it, too. We trusted the run game, and that opened up the rest of the offense."

Murray is the first Bronco to post a 100-yard rushing game this season, and he is the first Denver player to be nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Week since Melvin Gordon III following Week 14 of the 2021 season.

Phillip Lindsay is the last Broncos rusher to win the honor, as he did so in December of 2018.