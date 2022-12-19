Denver Broncos | News

RB Latavius Murray nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Week after 130-yard rushing performance vs. Cardinals

Dec 19, 2022 at 09:55 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Following one of the best games of his career, Broncos running back Latavius Murray has been nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Week honors.

To vote for Murray, click here.

In Sunday's 24-15 win over the Cardinals, Murray carried the ball 24 times for 130 yards and a touchdown. He also added one catch for 12 yards.

Murray's 130 rushing yards represented the fourth-highest single game total of his career and his best performance since he posted 150 yards in the final game of the 2021 season.

Following the win, Murray received a game ball in the locker room for his efforts. Murray said it was the first time he'd been presented a game ball in the locker room in his 10-year career.

Murray and Marlon Mack paced the Broncos as they overcame a 9-3 second-half deficit to rush for 168 total yards and earn their first two-score win of the season.

"[Head] Coach [Nathaniel Hackett] challenged us [for] that second half to step up and start putting drives together, converting on third downs," Murray said. "I think we also trusted the run. I'm going to say it again: It's a mentality. You can't get bored with three-yard runs, two-yard runs sometimes, even the loss [or no] gain. It's easy to get discouraged. You have to trust it. It's a mentality. You have to believe in it, and those big ones will come. That was a big part of it, too. We trusted the run game, and that opened up the rest of the offense."

Murray is the first Bronco to post a 100-yard rushing game this season, and he is the first Denver player to be nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Week since Melvin Gordon III following Week 14 of the 2021 season.

Phillip Lindsay is the last Broncos rusher to win the honor, as he did so in December of 2018.

Murray's competition includes New England's Rhamondre Stevenson and Atlanta's Tyler Allgeier.

Related Content

news

Broncos announce Drive Coffee as the official coffee of the Denver Broncos

Drive will be launching a full line of custom Broncos-branded coffees and coffee pods.

news

Mile High Morning: Celebrating Victory Monday after the Broncos' win over Arizona

After defeating the Cardinals, Broncos players took to social media to celebrate the victory and thank Broncos Country for its support and electric energy.

news

Denver Broncos named to Front Office Sports' 2022 'Best Employers in Sports'

The Broncos, who also earned the recognition in 2021, are the second professional football franchise to have won the award consecutively (Miami Dolphins, 2019-20).

news

'The ultimate competitor': RB Latavius Murray's 130-yard performance propels Broncos to victory

"I am appreciative of him and happy that we have him," safety Justin Simmons said. "I am excited for him to keep leading the offense and find ways for us to close out the rest of the games this season."

news

'I just feel like we accomplished something great': Brett Rypien cherishes opportunity to lead Broncos to win over Cardinals

When an opportunity doesn't come around often, you do whatever you can to make the most of it. And that's what led Brett Rypien to practice a play he'd never run in a game — and perhaps never would — alone in his hotel room on Saturday night.

news

#AZvsDEN postgame injury update: G/C Quinn Meinerz day to day with eye injury

Additionally, offensive lineman Tom Compton suffered a back injury during the game.

news

Cover 4: Broncos dominate on ground, rack up interceptions in 24-15 win over Cardinals

These are the players and plays that led to the Broncos' Week 15 win over the Cardinals.

news

Broncos President Damani Leech shares new details on $100 million upgrade to Empower Field at Mile High

"We're really excited about it," Leech said. "It was the culmination of a lot of work. As soon as I started, we hit the ground running. The ownership group — [Owner/CEO] Greg [Penner] particularly — tasked us with, 'What can we do immediately to enhance the experience for our fans here at the stadium?'"

news

Dalton Risner, D.J. Jones among Broncos active for matchup with Cardinals

Outside linebacker Randy Gregory and offensive lineman Billy Turner are officially active for the game, as well.

news

Denver Broncos vs. Arizona Cardinals: How to watch, listen and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream Denver Broncos vs. Arizona Cardinals on December 18, 2022.

news

Burning Questions: Can Jerry Jeudy, Randy Gregory help carry Broncos to a win vs. Cardinals?

The Broncos will look to get back in the win column against Arizona in Week 15.

Advertising