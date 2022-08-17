Randy Gradishar not selected for final consideration for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — One of the greatest defenders in Broncos history will have to wait at least another year for consideration to join the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

On Tuesday, Randy Gradishar's name was not among the three Seniors Committee selections that are moving on for final consideration to be part of the Class of 2023.

Gradishar has been a Hall of Fame finalist three times. He was a Modern-Era finalist in 2003 and 2008, and as a Seniors candidate, he was a finalist for the Centennial Slate in 2020.

During his 10-year career in the NFL, Gradishar was one of the most dominant linebackers in NFL history. In the 1970s and early 1980s, he was among the greats at the position, helping make Denver's famous "Orange Crush" defense one of the most famous units of its time and leading it to the franchise's first Super Bowl berth.

In an era of pro football when running backs ruled on offense, linebackers were their natural adversaries on defense — and the most clever, ruthless and fundamentally sound made their mark at inside linebacker. And in the situations where it mattered most — short-yardage and at the goal line — there was perhaps no linebacker better than Gradishar at identifying plays, slipping the gaps and making the tackle, as longtime defensive coordinator Joe Collier said in 2020.

"Every year that he played, he led our team in tackles," Collier said in 2020. "He was good. He was very good. He was a linchpin of our 3-4 defense. … We ended up being, at that period of time, the number one defense as far as short-yardage, goal-line and inside the 20. Statistics weren't kept on that kind of stuff at the time. But the fact that we were so good on short-yardage and goal-line defense was Randy. Randy was probably the best short-yardage, goal-line type of middle linebacker in the history of the NFL, really."

A seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro, Gradishar became the Broncos' all-time leading tackler with 2,049 stops. He also had 19.5 sacks, 20 interceptions, 13 fumble recoveries and four defensive touchdowns.

The 1978 NFL Defensive Player of the Year is one of just 10 linebackers in NFL history with at least seven Pro Bowls, 20 interceptions and 13 fumble recoveries. Gradishar is the only player from that group that is not yet in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"Without a doubt, Randy Gradishar should be in the Hall of Fame," Hall of Fame guard Joe DeLamielleure said in 2003. "I played against Randy both in college and pro ball. Being an offensive guard, I went head to head with Randy. He was, along with Jack Lambert, the best linebacker that I ever played against.