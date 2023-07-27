Randy Gradishar, Mike Shanahan and Dan Reeves advance to next stage in consideration for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024

Reeves also is one of the most successful figures in football history, as he participated in nine total Super Bowls across his playing and coaching careers.

With the Broncos, Reeves led the team to three Super Bowl appearances and five division titles. He racked up 110 regular-season wins and seven playoff victories, second only to Shanahan in those categories. After his tenure in Denver, Reeves was twice named AP NFL Coach of the Year, and he led the Falcons to a Super Bowl.

"Dan Reeves was one of the most competitive people I had ever been around," Shanahan said in 2022. "Dan's three Super Bowls in four years set a standard and culture in Denver that anything less was unacceptable. Dan leaves a lasting legacy as both a person and coach. Dan's family was always his highest priority, and he still managed to be one of the NFL's winningest coaches of all time with over 200 wins. I'm looking forward to the day that Dan Reeves is inducted into the Hall of Fame."