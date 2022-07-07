Randy Gradishar, Dan Reeves, Mike Shanahan named semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023

Reeves, who brought Shanahan into the NFL as an assistant coach, also had an indelible impact on the Broncos and the league as a whole.

Hired in 1981, Reeves proceeded to push the Broncos to new heights in his 12-season tenure. Under Reeves' leadership, Denver won 60 percent of its regular-season games and went on to make the playoffs seven times. In the postseason, Reeves then led the Broncos to three AFC Championships.

And even outside of his time in Denver, Reeves' career was marked by success. He made nine total Super Bowls, winning one as a player and one as an assistant coach for Dallas. After his time as the Broncos' head coach, he was selected as the AP's NFL Coach of the Year in 1993 and 1998.

"With Dan, you knew you were going to be in every game," Elway said in a statement issued in January after Reeves' passing at the age of 77. "You always had a chance with him on your sideline. As the head coach, Dan was tough but fair. I respected him for that. We may not have always seen eye to eye, but the bottom line is we won a lot of games together. Looking back, what I appreciate about Dan is how he gradually brought me along to help me reach my potential.

"When you look at all Dan did in this league with all the success, all the Super Bowls and all the wins, I don't think there is any question he belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. What he's been able to do — taking two different teams to four Super Bowls and going to nine Super Bowls overall — is incredible. That speaks for just how far-reaching his impact was throughout this league not only as a coach but also what he did as a player."

The next step for Gradishar, Shanahan and Reeves will come on July 27, when the Hall of Fame will announce which 12 seniors and 12 coaches/contributors are selected as finalists by those respective committees.