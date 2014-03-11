Quotables: Andre Caldwell

On why he re-signed with Denver

"I just felt this was the best situation for me and my family coming into a system that I know. I felt like I made the most of my opportunities when they gave me a chance to play. I think I made the most out of the limited time I had last year. Hopefully I can compete for an extended role this year and contribute a lot more to the team."

On his comfort level with the Broncos offense in his second year with the team

"I was real comfortable after being in the system for a year, I got a lot more reps with [QB] Peyton [Manning], so I knew where to be and I knew where he was going to put the ball."

On whether he paid attention to whether WR Eric Decker would re-sign

"No, I wasn't paying attention to what Decker had going on. I was just paying attention to myself, my career and what was best for my family."

On if he hopes to compete for more reps this season

"Most definitely. If [Decker] doesn't come back. [I'll compete] for his spot and make some things happen if I get that opportunity. Only time will tell if that's the case or not."

On gaining confidence from Manning

"It was just a process of building confidence with those guys all the way from April."

On whether he will be able to get early offseason work in with Manning and the other wideouts

"I already got my invite to go down there to Duke, so it'll be great to go out there and get some work and build that chemistry early on even before Denver."

On staying patient in Denver

"It definitely was a humbling experience, but I just kept working. I didn't want to be a cancer to the team. I just always stay positive, helped mentor younger guys, learn from the older guys. I just stayed positive because I knew if my chance came, I'd do my best to make the most of it. Hopefully they could see what kind of player I was and make the best of it."