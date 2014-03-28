Quick Hits From Coach Fox

who is doing it. It is an area we need to improve to balance up our attack. And not just playcalls, I'm talking about efficiency."

On what advice he has for first-year head coaches

"The first thing I would say is be yourself. Most of us aren't smart enough to be anybody else. You kind of are what you eat, so you are what you've been around. You've already kind of formulated what you're going to be as a head coach—or what you are as a coach, period. Just be yourself. All of these guys know how to work hard—it's not like there is anything you have to earn with that. You don't get to spend much time with football. You're managing people. I didn't want to be a head coach for a long time because of that. Then I kind of decided that's something I want to try and I actually enjoy it—the managing of people. Whether it's the coaching staff—hiring a staff is one of the most important things to begin with. You have your own leadership style but 'Be yourself' is one of the first thing I would tell guys."

On if there was a difference in losing a close Super Bowl (XXXVIII with Carolina) and this year's Super Bowl

"Not really. The yellow rope still comes up and gives you rope burn. You don't get to stick around for the confetti. You don't get to hoist the trophy. That doesn't matter if it's one point or 100 points. That's just the reality of not doing it. But it's fun going there. It's a good week. Like I said, there is only one happy team at the end of all of this and everybody else loses their last game."

On whether he's concerned about the offensive line after losing Zane Beadles to free agency

"I'm concerned with all of it. That's my job. We've got some options. We've got Ryan Clady back. That makes us better instantly. I know we lost Zane and we wish him nothing but the best. We may move somebody. You have young guys that have shown promise. There is Ben Garland—whoever—that have been with us but haven't played a lot. We could move a guy in at left guard and put Chris Clark at right tackle. There are a bunch of options and they will define how we go. The coaches will put together a plan. You have to be flexible when you can only suit up seven (offensive linemen) per game at five positions. We'll work a million combinations. It took me a whole season for you guys to believe that Manny Ramirez was our center (laughing)."