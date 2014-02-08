Quick Hits: Elway and Fox

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. –On Tuesday, Head Coach John Fox and Executive Vice President of Football Operations John Elway sat down to talk to members of the media for their end-of-season press conference at Dove Valley.

Here are some of the highlights:

Though coming off the loss in Super Bowl XLVIII, Elway opened up the press conference with a message to the fans reminding them of the great season the team had and how proud he is of them.

"It was a great year," Elway said. "We came up short, but it wasn't due to lack of effort or lack of want-to. We didn't play very well two days ago. I know that's what everybody is disappointed about. We're disappointed about it, players are disappointed. But, it was a hell of a year. We went through a lot of different things, but I'm proud of the team."

Fox had a very similar message that he said he shared with the team.

"That I was proud of them," Fox said when asked what he told the team. "Obviously we're all disappointed. Disappointed for everybody in this building, No. 1, disappointed for the fans. But, it was a great season. We accomplished a lot. This team went through a lot. To walk out with your heads high. I know there is disappointment—it will take a while to go away for all of us, but at the end of the day, it was a successful season. Fifteen-and-four is not real shabby."

As good as the season was, the loss in the championship game is a tough way to end the season. Elway was asked how long it takes to get over a Super Bowl loss and he joked, "I'm not over them yet. I just add this one to it."

Other Quotables:

On how they will avoid this loss defining a seasonFox: "Well we talked to them today. They're competitors. They'll be back, that's what competitors do, that's what you do when you get knocked down because you're going to get knocked down. That's just the way it is. There is only one happy team at the end of every one of these things. We got close and we came up short. They get that, they're competitors—that's what competitors do."

On the salary cap situation and where they stand with free agencyElway: "Well, we will get back into that plan. That's what I was saying, we'll take the rest of this week and we'll get into it next week and start developing that plan and plan of attack as far as our guys first, and then where we might go in free agency. It's really part of that whole plan that eventually we are going to start constructing here in the near future."

On if Clady, Miller, Vickerson and the other injured players would have made a differenceFox: "We get those guys back [next year], but obviously there are no excuses. We were able to win two playoff games with the roster we had. We weren't able to close the deal in the final one. Every year—shoot, last year this time or actually earlier this, there was great disappointment. We lost a tough game against Baltimore. Well, it's everybody's dream—all 32 teams—to win the Super Bowl. The reality is one team. Whether it's the roster, whether it's the coaching staff, whether it's how you do things, you work to improve. We've made some steady improvement I know just since John [Elway] and I have been together and we expect the same thing this year. You are driven sometimes but that disappointment."