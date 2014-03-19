Proposed Rules Changes Announced

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --On Wednesday, the NFL Competition Committee held a conference call to discuss potential rule changes that will see a vote next week at the owners meetings.

In all, there were 13 rule changes, seven bylaws and one resolution proposed.

Independent analyst Andrew Mason gave his take on many of the proposals.

PROPOSED CHANGE: Move kickoffs to the 40-yard-line. MY TAKE: If you're going to move them to the 40, why bother with them at all? — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) March 19, 2014

PROPOSED CHANGE: Expand replay to include personal fouls. MY TAKE: Like it. Challenge limits would prevent this privilege from being abused. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) March 19, 2014

PROPOSED CHANGE: Extend the goal posts an additional 5 feet above the cross bar. MY TAKE: No reason not to. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) March 19, 2014

PROPOSED CHANGE: Move the line of scrimmage for PATs to the 25. MY TAKE: I'm not sold on this. Besides, it makes it hard to execute a fake. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) March 19, 2014

PROPOSED CHANGE: Put cameras on all boundary lines to assure coverage for replay reviews. MY TAKE: Why wasn't this done > 15 years ago? — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) March 19, 2014

PROPOSED CHANGE: Coach can challenge any official decision, except auto-review plays. MY TAKE: As long as red-flag limits remain, why not? — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) March 19, 2014

PROPOSED CHANGE: Allow ref to consult w/ NFL officiating dept. in NYC in reviews. MY TAKE: If it doesn't extend reviews, no reason not to. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) March 19, 2014

PROPOSED CHANGE: Don't stop the clock on a sack. MY TAKE: NFL wants to shorten games a bit; this is a fairly painless tweak to aid that. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) March 19, 2014

PROPOSED CHANGE: Pass interference can be called within 1 yard of line of scrimmage. MY TAKE: Haven't we helped offenses enough already? — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) March 19, 2014

PROPOSED CHANGE: Active roster for Thu./Fri./Sat. games increased from 46 to 49. MY TAKE: Should let all on active roster dress every week. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) March 19, 2014

PROPOSED CHANGE: Increase prac. squad size from 8 to 10. MY TAKE: Not bad to keep guys around, but I'd prefer a new developmental league. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) March 19, 2014

PROPOSED CHANGE: Only one cut-down date in preseason, from 90 to 53. MY TAKE: It will make the last preseason game even less watchable. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) March 19, 2014

PROPOSED CHANGE: Any player on I.R. can return after 6 weeks. MY TAKE: Love this. I.R. rules should be more like MLB D.L. (15/30/60 days). — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) March 19, 2014

PROPOSED CHANGE: Permit a team w/ retractable roof to open/close it at half. MY TAKE: Too much gamesmanship involved. Horrible idea. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) March 19, 2014

The rules changes that Mason did not tweet about were a proposal to eliminate overtime in the preseason, a proposal to make it illegal to roll up the side of a defender's legs (it is already illegal to roll up the back of a defender's legs), a proposal to re-organize rules about what can and cannot be reviewed, including allow the recovery of a loose ball reviewable, and a proposal to enforce defensive fouls that occurred behind the line of scrimmage from the previous spot as opposed to from the end of the run or spot of the foul.

The bylaw proposals that Mason did not tweet about were a proposal to allow teams to trade players prior to the start of the new league year, a proposal to permit clubs to time and test at its own facility 10 players who attended the NFL Scouting Combine -- as well as the ability to attend any timing and testing session at another team's facility that involves three or more players -- and a proposal to adjust the deadline for the final roster reduction to 53 players to 2 p.m. MT as opposed to 4 p.m. MT, which is currently is.