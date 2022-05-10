Predicting the Broncos' 2022 schedule

It's that time of year again.
The 2022 NFL schedule will be released on Thursday, May 12 at 6 p.m. MT, which means it's time for me to take a crack at guessing the Broncos' slate.
And this year, I've got a bit of an advantage.
The NFL previously announced the Broncos' Week 8 and Week 16 games — against the Jaguars and Rams, respectively — so I'm guaranteed to get at least two games right.
I feel confident the Broncos will be in prime time quite a bit in 2022, but the rest of my guesses are simply that.
Don't worry, though — the real schedule will be out soon.
Until then, here's my best guess. As a reminder, the Broncos play the Cardinals, 49ers, Texans, Colts, Jets, Chiefs, Chargers and Raiders at home. They'll take on the Panthers, Jaguars, Titans, Rams, Seahawks, Ravens, Chiefs, Chargers and Raiders on the road.
Week 1
Broncos at Seahawks — "Sunday Night Football"
Sunday, Sept. 11
Week 2
Broncos vs. Raiders
Sunday, Sept. 18
Week 3
Broncos vs. 49ers
Sunday, Sept. 25
Week 4
Broncos at Ravens — "Monday Night Football"
Monday, Oct. 3
Week 5
Broncos at Chargers
Sunday, Oct. 9
Week 6
Broncos vs. Texans
Sunday, Oct. 16
Week 7
Broncos vs. Chiefs — "Sunday Night Football"
Sunday, Oct. 23
Week 8
Broncos at Jaguars in London
Sunday, Oct. 30
Note: This game has been confirmed by the NFL
Week 9
Bye Week
Week 10
Broncos at Titans
Sunday, Nov. 13
Week 11
Broncos vs. Colts — "Thursday Night Football"
Thursday, Nov. 17
Week 12
Broncos at Panthers
Sunday, Nov. 27
Week 13
Broncos vs. Cardinals
Sunday, Dec. 4
Week 14
Broncos at Chiefs
Sunday, Dec. 11
Week 15
Broncos vs. Jets
Sunday, Dec. 18
Week 16
Broncos at Rams
Sunday, Dec. 25
Note: This game has been confirmed by the NFL
Week 17
Broncos vs. Chargers — "Sunday Night Football"
Sunday, Jan. 1
Week 18
Broncos at Raiders
Sunday, Jan. 8