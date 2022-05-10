Predicting the Broncos' 2022 schedule

It's that time of year again.

The 2022 NFL schedule will be released on Thursday, May 12 at 6 p.m. MT, which means it's time for me to take a crack at guessing the Broncos' slate.

And this year, I've got a bit of an advantage.

The NFL previously announced the Broncos' Week 8 and Week 16 games — against the Jaguars and Rams, respectively — so I'm guaranteed to get at least two games right.

I feel confident the Broncos will be in prime time quite a bit in 2022, but the rest of my guesses are simply that.

Don't worry, though — the real schedule will be out soon.

Until then, here's my best guess. As a reminder, the Broncos play the Cardinals, 49ers, Texans, Colts, Jets, Chiefs, Chargers and Raiders at home. They'll take on the Panthers, Jaguars, Titans, Rams, Seahawks, Ravens, Chiefs, Chargers and Raiders on the road.

Week 1

Broncos at Seahawks — "Sunday Night Football"

Sunday, Sept. 11

Week 2

Broncos vs. Raiders

Sunday, Sept. 18

Week 3

Broncos vs. 49ers

Sunday, Sept. 25

Week 4

Broncos at Ravens — "Monday Night Football"

Monday, Oct. 3

Week 5

Broncos at Chargers

Sunday, Oct. 9

Week 6

Broncos vs. Texans

Sunday, Oct. 16

Week 7

Broncos vs. Chiefs — "Sunday Night Football"

Sunday, Oct. 23

Week 8

Broncos at Jaguars in London

Sunday, Oct. 30

Note: This game has been confirmed by the NFL

Week 9

Bye Week

Week 10

Broncos at Titans

Sunday, Nov. 13

Week 11

Broncos vs. Colts — "Thursday Night Football"

Thursday, Nov. 17

Week 12

Broncos at Panthers

Sunday, Nov. 27

Week 13

Broncos vs. Cardinals

Sunday, Dec. 4

Week 14

Broncos at Chiefs

Sunday, Dec. 11

Week 15

Broncos vs. Jets

Sunday, Dec. 18

Week 16

Broncos at Rams

Sunday, Dec. 25

Note: This game has been confirmed by the NFL

Week 17

Broncos vs. Chargers — "Sunday Night Football"

Sunday, Jan. 1

Week 18

Broncos at Raiders