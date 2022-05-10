Denver Broncos | News

Predicting the Broncos' 2022 schedule

May 10, 2022 at 09:58 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

220510_Schedule_prediction
Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

It's that time of year again.

The 2022 NFL schedule will be released on Thursday, May 12 at 6 p.m. MT, which means it's time for me to take a crack at guessing the Broncos' slate.

And this year, I've got a bit of an advantage.

The NFL previously announced the Broncos' Week 8 and Week 16 games — against the Jaguars and Rams, respectively — so I'm guaranteed to get at least two games right.

I feel confident the Broncos will be in prime time quite a bit in 2022, but the rest of my guesses are simply that.

Don't worry, though — the real schedule will be out soon.

Until then, here's my best guess. As a reminder, the Broncos play the Cardinals, 49ers, Texans, Colts, Jets, Chiefs, Chargers and Raiders at home. They'll take on the Panthers, Jaguars, Titans, Rams, Seahawks, Ravens, Chiefs, Chargers and Raiders on the road.

Week 1

Broncos at Seahawks — "Sunday Night Football"

Sunday, Sept. 11

Week 2

Broncos vs. Raiders

Sunday, Sept. 18

Week 3

Broncos vs. 49ers

Sunday, Sept. 25

Week 4

Broncos at Ravens — "Monday Night Football"

Monday, Oct. 3

Week 5

Broncos at Chargers

Sunday, Oct. 9

Week 6

Broncos vs. Texans

Sunday, Oct. 16

Week 7

Broncos vs. Chiefs — "Sunday Night Football"

Sunday, Oct. 23

Week 8

Broncos at Jaguars in London

Sunday, Oct. 30

Note: This game has been confirmed by the NFL

Week 9

Bye Week

Week 10

Broncos at Titans

Sunday, Nov. 13

Week 11

Broncos vs. Colts — "Thursday Night Football"

Thursday, Nov. 17

Week 12

Broncos at Panthers

Sunday, Nov. 27

Week 13

Broncos vs. Cardinals

Sunday, Dec. 4

Week 14

Broncos at Chiefs

Sunday, Dec. 11

Week 15

Broncos vs. Jets

Sunday, Dec. 18

Week 16

Broncos at Rams

Sunday, Dec. 25

Note: This game has been confirmed by the NFL

Week 17

Broncos vs. Chargers — "Sunday Night Football"

Sunday, Jan. 1

Week 18

Broncos at Raiders

Sunday, Jan. 8

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: CBS Sports' La Canfora predicts an MVP season for Russell Wilson

"I see Denver as being a very real factor in a loaded AFC, and Russ is going to get his cookies," La Canfora writes.

news

Broncos to face Rams in Los Angeles on Christmas Day

Denver will face the defending Super Bowl champion on Dec. 25.

news

Mile High Morning: Anonymous NFL scouts/execs applaud Broncos' selection of TE Greg Dulcich

"[I]n the pass game, there's some really good stuff," a scout told ESPN. "He's a route runner."

news

'This is the best Mother's Day gift that I could ever have': How Nik Bonitto's mother watched his dreams come true during the draft

As her son Nik Bonitto became a Bronco, Sandra Penn couldn't help but relive the path that made his NFL dreams a reality.

news

Sacco Sez: The scouting of Steve Watson

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on how Steve Watson became a Bronco.

news

Mile High Morning: An early preview of storylines for the Broncos' trip to London to face the Jaguars

"I expect we'll see a high-flying Denver Broncos offense and we'll see what that Jacksonville Jaguars front seven looks like with some key new additions," Daniel Jeremiah said.

news

Best moments from Behind the Broncos: Episode 4

In this episode, we get a never-before-seen look into the Broncos' draft process, from prospect meetings at the Combine to how the Broncos approached the draft in the war room.

news

'He had the biggest heart in the world': Emmanuel Sanders returns to Broncos Boys & Girls Club to extend Demaryius Thomas' legacy

In memory of his late teammate, Sanders visited the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on Wednesday to unveil a mural and donate new jerseys to the club's football team.

news

Mile High Morning: Nik Bonitto picked by Daniel Jeremiah as best value selection of the second round

Based on Jeremiah's ranking of the top 150 prospects, no team got better value in the second round.

news

'What an honor': Former Broncos WR Ed McCaffrey inducted into Colorado Sports Hall of Fame

One of the Broncos' most productive wide receivers is officially a Colorado Sports Hall of Famer.

news

'I think he's off to a fast start': Peyton Manning evaluates beginning of Russell Wilson's tenure with Broncos

"Like all Broncos fans, [I'm] excited to see him get to work this fall," Manning said.

Advertising