Playoff football and chicken wings: The Trevor Siemian and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix story

It was there that he ran into the Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, a fellow Orlandoan, who couldn't have traveled down a more different path.

Clinton-Dix was the No. 1 recruit in the state of Florida who played for Nick Saban at Alabama before he was drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Siemian was a middle-of-the-pack, three-star quarterback who wound up at Northwestern and then in Denver after the Broncos took him with the 250th pick in the 2015 draft.

The two players — one poised for a Pro Bowl, the other for a starting job — posed for a picture in their old haunt.

The encounter marked the latest meeting for the two Orlando boys who made it to the NFL.

It certainly wasn't the first.

Olympia High School (Fla.) appeared poised to continue one of its best seasons in school history.

With 3:30 to go in the third quarter of the 2009 district finals, the Olympia Titans led the undefeated Dr. Phillips Panthers, 22-17. Olympia's senior quarterback, Trevor Siemian, had completed 15 of his 21 pass attempts for 163 yards and had run for two touchdowns.

The Panthers were on the ropes as Siemian, only the second 6,000-yard career passer in area history, found his rhythm. While at Olympia, Siemian dazzled with not only his arm but also his legs. His former head coach Bob Head tells a story about a play where Siemian took off out of the pocket and was 25 yards downfield when he decided to pump fake. The defender leapt into the air, and Siemian continued downfield.

When Siemian got to the sideline, his coach was beside himself.

"I say, 'Pump fake 20 yards down field?" Head recalled from his office in late January. "And Trevor goes, 'He jumped didn't he?'"

But in the playoff game against Dr. Phillips, a Siemian scramble met a more unfortunate fate. As he left the pocket late in the third quarter, those hopes were derailed. A Dr. Phillips defensive back came up to meet Siemian and delivered "a crushing sideline hit," according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Siemian had to leave the game, and Olympia's backup quarterback, David Nelson, couldn't rally the Titans when the Panthers took a late lead.