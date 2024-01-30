 Skip to main content
Players to watch: Who Broncos fans should know at the 2024 Senior Bowl

Jan 30, 2024 at 03:05 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

The 2024 NFL Draft is three months away, but the pre-draft process has already begun to heat up.

This week in Mobile, Alabama, a slew of talented players will compete at the Senior Bowl to try to improve their draft stock.

The Senior Bowl has long been a pipeline for both future stars and key depth players, and this year's edition should be no different.

Here, then, are a few players to know as the draft process continues in Mobile.

QB Bo Nix, Oregon and QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington

The Broncos have been tied to quarterbacks in many initial mock drafts, and Oregon's Bo Nix and Washington's Michael Penix Jr. both figure to be candidates to be selected in the first round of April's NFL Draft.

Nix finished third in the Heisman voting in 2023 after completing 77.4 percent of his passes for 4,508 yards, 45 touchdowns and just three interceptions. The five-year starter capped his collegiate career with a five-touchdown performance against Liberty in which he threw just seven incompletions.

Penix, meanwhile, played a spectacular game in the Huskies' Sugar Bowl win over Texas, as he threw for 430 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Penix finished second in the Heisman voting in his final season as he passed for nearly 5,000 yards and added 36 touchdowns and 11 picks. A transfer from Indiana, Penix figures to face questions about his medical history during the draft process.

Notre Dame's Sam Hartman, South Carolina's Spencer Rattler and Tulane's Michael Pratt are among the other quarterbacks competing in Mobile this week.

DL Laiatu Latu, UCLA

Several mock draft experts have linked Denver to UCLA's Laiatu Latu, as they believe the Broncos will supplement their young pass-rushing group. Following the 2023 season, the senior edge rusher was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and was a consensus All-America selection after he led the nation in tackles for loss (21.5) and recorded 13 sacks. Latu's top performance came just up the road from Empower Field at Mile High, as he recorded three sacks and three tackles for loss in a matchup against Colorado.

Denver will have to wait if it hopes to get eyes on perhaps the top defensive tackle in the draft, as Texas' Byron Murphy II is not participating at the Senior Bowl this week as he recovers from an injury.

WR Devontez Walker, North Carolina

If the Broncos want to add to their wide receiving corps, UNC's Devontez Walker figures to be among the options that could be available in the first couple of rounds of the draft. NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah currently has Walker slotted as the 31st-overall pick after the Kent State transfer caught 41 passes for 699 yards and seven touchdowns in eight games in 2023. Walker's best game came in a double-overtime win over Duke, as he caught seven passes for 162 yards to help the Tar Heels beat the Blue Devils.

Luke McCaffrey, the youngest son of former Broncos wide receiver Ed McCaffrey, is also among the pass catchers who accepted an invite to be in Mobile this week. McCaffrey caught 71 passes for 992 yards and 13 touchdowns at Rice after beginning his collegiate career as a quarterback.

CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

The Broncos have been paired repeatedly with Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold in early mock drafts, but Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell will look to make his own case that he deserves to be one of the top cornerbacks off the board. Jeremiah mocked Mitchell to the Jaguars at No. 17, just five selections after he predicted the Broncos would take Arnold. The ball-productive player — Mitchell posted five interceptions and 20 pass breakups in 2022 — will look to translate his game against top talent in Mobile.

Missouri's Ennis Rakestraw Jr. is another cornerback competing in Mobile whom Jeremiah slated in the first round of his latest mock draft.

