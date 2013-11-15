Players Pick Salute to Service Decals

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- **As part of Sunday night's Salute to Service game presented by OtterBox and USAA against the Chiefs, Broncos players will each wear a decal with the insignia of one of the branches of the U.S. Military on their helmets. Here's what some Broncos players had to say about the insignias they've chosen to represent.

RB Montee Ball (Marines)Why I chose the Marines: "Honestly, if I could choose, I would choose to put all of them on my helmet. They said you can only choose one, but honestly, no reason. I just have a lot of respect for the Marines. That's really why."

S David Bruton (Navy)Why I chose the Navy:* *"Just trying to show support – I wish I could wear every single one of them. Every single individual, man and woman, have laid their lives on the line for us to be able to do what we do. So it's just a type of respect, saluting to them – Salute to Service. It's not salute to Navy, or Army, or the Marines – it's Salute to Service for those who have served this country."

CB Tony Carter (Army)Why I chose the Army: "My dad retired from the Army. He was in the Army for 25 years or so. So I'm supporting the Army and the troops."

LB Steven Johnson (Navy)Why I chose the Navy: "My cousin is in the Navy."

TE Virgil Green (Army)Why I chose the Army: "My dad served in the Army for about 10-12 years, so I represent him, what he did."

DT Terrance Knighton (Navy)Why I chose the Navy: "I have a younger brother – he just joined the Navy a few months ago. He actually graduates from the boot camp and stuff in December, so I'm showing my appreciation to him."

CB Chris Harris Jr. (Navy)Why I chose the Navy: "Because my father-in-law was in the Navy and I just thought I would pay tribute to him with that."

S Rahim Moore (Army)Why I chose the Army: "In the U.S. Army All-American High School game, we had a shirt called Army Strong. Our slogan was 'If you're going to be strong, you've got to be Army Strong.' So that's just tradition. I wish I could wear all of them. I would love to represent everybody, but U.S. Army was something I was a part of as a High School All-American and it was one of the best times of my life. So I'm just showing homage to all those soldiers who fought for us and who laid their lives on the line."

TE Jacob Tamme (Navy)Why I chose the Navy: "Two reasons, I had a grandfather in the Navy and also getting to meet Marcus Latrell and reading the book and seeing the movie Lone Survivor – all those Navy Seals guys. The entire military's sacrifice is incredible but just getting to meet some of those guys I wanted to do it for them also."

WR Demaryius Thomas (Army)Why I chose the Army: "My dad is in the Army."

TE Julius Thomas (National Guard)Why I chose the National Guard: "You know, as I was going through the list, I was looking and I was like, 'I feel like everybody was going to choose Air Force and Marines.' I personally don't have any family members who served in the military, so I figured a lot of people wouldn't pick the National Guard. I wanted to make sure that everybody got their representation, so I've got the National Guard."

DT Mitch Unrein (Army)Why I chose the Army: "My dad served in the Army. He was in the Vietnam War."

CB Kayvon Webster (Marines)Why I chose the Marines: "I just figured they were the best to represent."

DE Derek Wolfe (Marines)Why I chose the Marines: "I've just got a lot of respect for all of the service members. The Marines kind of are like the toughest."