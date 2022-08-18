Player Q&A: K'Waun Williams reflects on joining the Broncos' secondary, playing with Russell Wilson

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos made one of the biggest moves in franchise history by acquiring Russell Wilson in the offseason, but General Manager George Paton added several other players who could have a significant impact this year. One of those signings was veteran cornerback K'Waun Williams, who joins the Broncos after playing in Cleveland and San Francisco. Williams has seen it all in his eight years in the NFL, including a Super Bowl appearance — and he plans to return there with the Broncos. We caught up with Williams during training camp to see how he's jelling with the secondary, what it's like playing with Wilson and more.

Coming from the 49ers in free agency, what appealed to you about this Broncos defense?

"Just the excitement, all the veterans that we've got on the team. Justin [Simmons], 'K Jack' [Kareem Jackson], 'Darb' [Ronald Darby], even Pat [Surtain II], all those guys. I was excited just to be able to join them."

What are your first impressions of this secondary after working with them in the offseason?

"It's been great. All the guys, we get together, competing at a high level, and [we're] just communicating and getting on the same page. It's been fun."

You've had a lot of experience in the league. What advice have you given to some of the younger defensive backs?

"Just stay focused and master your craft every day. Just find one thing and master it. [I've given advice to] most of the guys that I work with in the nickelback room, like [Ja'Quan McMillian], Essang [Bassey], all those guys. We're competing but I still give them knowledge, and we just go back and forth with it."

What do you like about Coach [Nathaniel] Hackett and this coaching staff?