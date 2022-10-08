Player Q&A: DeShawn Williams reflects on playing in the NFL with his high school teammate and more

EK: You and D.J. were teammates in high school. How excited were you when he decided to sign with the Broncos?

DW: "Ecstatic. It was like a dream. … We talked about this, and seeing it come to real life is nuts. Not too many people can say, 'Yeah, I'm playing with my high school teammate.' Not too many people can say that, man. It's good for the city, it's good for the town back home and each and every game day, I tell him, 'Man, it's crazy how we're lining up next to each other.' Coming from central South Carolina to this, it's nuts."

EK: Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero has found a lot of early success with this defense despite only being in his first year in this role. What have you liked so far about his coaching?

DW: "First, he's won a Super Bowl. Then, he's been around great ball — if you read his resume, man, it's crazy. And he's a player's coach. He's not one of those coaches that, it's his way or the highway. If we're on the field and we see something, we hear something, he wants to know. He wants to know, 'What are you feeling, what are you seeing, what's the verbiage that they're giving?' I love his adjustments too. [At] halftime, we adjust. He's a great up-and-coming coach. … I hope he [doesn't] leave, but when you have that success, down the road, you'll be a head coach someday. I could see down the road he's going to be a great head coach one day."

EK: The AFC West is loaded with top quarterbacks who can make plays in many different ways. On the defensive line, what do you need to do to contain them?

DW: "Really, first and foremost, just take it one game at a time. Our division is quarterback-driven. You've got [Derek] Carr, you've got [Patrick] Mahomes, you've got Justin [Herbert], and all of them are great in their own way. But I say, just take it one game at a time, don't look ahead, but when you play those caliber guys, that should step your game up. You want to show that you belong, and all eyes are on us. … It's good to have that competition and that notoriety in this division."

EK: Can you give me a glimpse of who DeShawn is off the field?