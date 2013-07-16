'Physical' Jammer Brings Coverage Skills to Safety

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --Quentin Jammer spent 11 years at cornerback in San Diego. Now that he's getting a look at safety, he expects that experience to serve him well in the transition.

"I always considered myself a football player, not really put a label on myself as a corner or a safety," Jammer said when he signed. "This is the game of football, and I feel like I can be plugged in anywhere on the defense and play — other than the big hosses up front. Any of the skill positions in the back end I can be plugged in and play."

One trait the Broncos hope Jammer brings is the ability to keep track of the growing number of athletic tight ends throughout the league.

That's what came to quarterback Peyton Manning's mind when he addressed Jammer's signing.

"I am excited about Quentin Jammer," Manning said at the time. "Whether he is playing corner, possibly playing some safety, he's a guy they can put in in the dime package and let him cover an athletic tight end. ... So, we are glad to have him and I know he's excited to be here."

Champ Bailey called Jammer "a true tackler," noting that he's always appreciated the toughness that Jammer has brought to the position.

And whether he's covering tight ends or wide receivers, the Broncos are just happy to have him.

"You're looking for guys in the back end that help you defend some of the multiple wide receiver sets that you deal with on a pretty consistent basis," Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio said in June. "Week-in-and-week-out you're dealing with three, four and sometimes five receiver sets, so having DBs that can cover is a good thing."

"He'll give us some flexibility," Head Coach John Fox said when Jammer was signed. "He's a bigger, more physical DB that we think will help us."

As long as he's helping the team win, Jammer said he doesn't care where he's lined up or who he's covering. And he has faith that he can get the job done regardless of what is asked of him.