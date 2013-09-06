Peyton's Take: Broncos vs. Ravens

explosive offense and our defense never relaxed. They kept bringing the heat. I thought they did a good job playing and answering the bell without some of our top players – without Champ, without Von. I'm proud of our defensive players. We felt like we had to keep scoring because Baltimore can score at any time."

Manning didn't even see his first touchdown pass of the year, instead relying on the roar of the 76,977 fans in attendance to tell him that the play finished in the end zone after he took a hit as he released the ball.

"I did not quite see him get in the end zone," Manning said. "That is always a good sound after you get blasted on the ground and you are playing at home and you hear the crowd cheering, it usually means touchdown. The hit does not hurt quite as bad when you hear that noise."

Even if he missed the first, he got a chance to see the other six, three of which came in a six-minute span in the third quarter.

During that stretch, Manning and Welker connected for the first-year Broncos' first two touchdowns with Denver.

"Wes has worked hard," Manning said. "He and I put a lot of time in, in just a short amount of time. We started back in April at an off-campus site. We put a lot of time into trying to get some rapport. It's nice to be able to put that work to good use and get some touchdowns tonight."

Two players went over the 100-yard receiving mark in the win, both with the same last name of Thomas.

Julius Thomas caught the first two Broncos touchdowns of the game and Demaryius Thomas had the last two.

Thomas the tight end finished with five catches for 110 yards and Thomas the wideout caught five passes for a game-high 161 yards.

"It will be interesting to see how teams play Julius (Thomas) all season," Manning said. "He is a big guy, he definitely will make teams have a conversation, and that is what you want. You want guys that make teams have a discussion. 'How are we going to handle this guy?'"