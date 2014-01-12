Peyton's Take: Broncos vs. Chargers

is pair of third-down connections with tight end Julius Thomas.

After a Chargers field goal cut the Broncos' lead to 24-17 with 3:56 to play in the fourth quarter, Manning and the offense were able to put together a 10-play drive that drained the clock.

"To run (four) minutes off of the clock at the end of the game, that was big-time football there," Manning said.

Denver converted three third downs on that possession, including a 21-yard completion from Manning to Thomas on third-and-17, the third play of the drive.

"We have worked situations all week," Manning said. "It was nice that all that hard work paid off for us in that situation. The third-and-15, certainly it was a no-brainer there what you had to do. It was really disappointing that we were even in that position. We had been so good on first and second down the entire game, and we had a penalty, had run for a negative loss, had an incompletion.

"Great play call by (Offensive Coordinator) Adam (Gase). Really was a big-time play call. Got them in the right look and a good catch by Julius. The second one was another good route by Julius. I thought you saw that all game, Adam putting different guys in different positions. Certainly two huge third-down conversions, which were the difference in the ball game."