Peyton's Take: Broncos at Raiders

Manning finished the game 25-of-28 for 266 yards with four touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 145.8 passer rating.

He led the Broncos to a 31-0 halftime lead, as the team set the NFL's single-season team scoring record.

Backup quarterback Brock Osweiler came in after halftime to close out the win.

"Well, it was nice to get the lead in this game," Manning said. "We got off to a hot start, the defense did a good job getting us the ball back. And we did a good job on first and second down – thought we had too many third downs. I thought that was important. Our red-zone scoring was good. And then (wide receiver) Demaryius Thomas' long play was really important, kind of set the tone for the day in my opinion. It was good to get that lead and, like I said, the defense did their part. It was Coach's decision at halftime to make the change."

Manning's historic season ended with him completing 450-of-659 passes for 5,477 yards and 55 touchdowns with just 10 interceptions – good for a passer rating of 115.1.

Denver's Week 17 win gave the club a 13-3 record and the AFC's top playoff seed for the second-consecutive year.

The team had to overcome injuries to players, as well as a month without its head coach to reach that No. 1 seed.

"It's a season unlike any other for me as far as when your head coach is ill and miss him for a while, we've had some injuries, Manning said. "Those things are well-documented. But the players have kind of kept their focus on trying to do the players' jobs. I think that has been constant and I think that has served us well."

Overcoming all that adversity is something that Manning said made him appreciate the success even more.