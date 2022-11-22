Pat Surtain II nominated for 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The NFL has announced the 32 player nominees for the ninth annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, and Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II was nominated for exemplifying outstanding sportsmanship on the field.

"The award is presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition," the NFL announced in a press release.

This is Surtain's second time being nominated for the award, as he was the only rookie to earn a nomination in 2021.

Eight finalists will be selected by members of the NFL Legends Community, including 2014 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award recipient Larry Fitzgerald, Pro Football Hall of Famer Curtis Martin, Warrick Dunn and Leonard Wheeler, and they will be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot during player voting in December.