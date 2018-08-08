Participating restaurants unveiled for fourth annual Taste of the Broncos presented by King Soopers

DENVER — The fourth annual Taste of the Broncos, presented by King Soopers, has revealed the 32 participating restaurants and live entertainment for the Monday, Sept. 10, event at Broncos Stadium at Mile High (5:30-9 p.m.).

In addition to providing guests the opportunity to meet and mingle with Broncos players, cheerleaders and alumni, Taste of the Broncos has announced that Face Vocal Band from Boulder, Colo., will be the headlining entertainment.

General admission, early admission and VIP tickets for the event taking place at the stadium's Noble Energy Sports Legends Mall can be purchased at www.Ticketmaster.com. Early admission permits entry half an hour before the 7 p.m. general admission start time. VIP guests have access to a special pre-event appetizer and cocktail hour in the Broncos' home locker room at 5:30.

For the fourth consecutive year, Chef Troy Guard of TAG Restaurant Group will serve as the lead chef for the event. Restaurants will be grouped together in four quadrants, hosted by each the of the event's premier Touchdown Sponsors: King Soopers, JBS, U.S. Bank, and TABASCO.

Below is a complete list of 2018 participating restaurants:

Acorn/Brider

Beast + Bottle

Biju's Little Curry Shop

Centerplate

Cherry Creek Grill

ChoLon

D Bar Denver

Edible Beats

Elway's

Epicurean

FNG

French 75

Fruition/Mercantile

GQue BBQ

HashTAG

Hearth & Dram

Hickory & Ash

High Point Creamery

Hillstone

Lola

Mister Tuna

Murray's Cheese

Next Door American Eatery

Rioja/Stoic & Genuine

Señor Bear

Sushi Ronin

TABASCO

Table 6

TAG

The Corner Office

Uchi

Vesta

The evening will also feature an open bar for those guests over the age of 21. In addition to custom liquor cocktails, beverages will be provided by Bud Light and local Colorado wineries. Non-alcoholic beverages will be provided by Coca-Cola.

Proceeds from Taste of the Broncos will benefit Denver Broncos Charities and Food Bank of the Rockies. Through the generous support of event partners and attendees, the event has provided more than 765,000 meals to people in need through the Food Bank of the Rockies since 2015.

About Denver Broncos Charities

The Denver Broncos are committed to improving lives in our community by focusing on Youth Development, Quality of Life, Health & Wellness, Youth Football and Civic Engagement. Alongside key community partners in each focus area, we are able to make a difference through strategic programming, unique events and dedicated advocacy. For more information on the Denver Broncos' community partnerships and programs, please visit www.denverbroncos.com/community or follow @BroncosOffField on Twitter and Instagram.

About Food Bank of the Rockies

Food Bank of the Rockies works to make food security a reality for Colorado and Wyoming families. As Colorado's largest health and human services non-profit, they distribute more than 145,000 meals a day through our direct service programs and partner agencies, helping families thrive in 30 Colorado counties, including Metro Denver, and the entire state of Wyoming. One in 10 Coloradans, including one in 6 children, struggle with hunger. Since 1978, FBR has provided more than 668 million meals to people in need in our community. Food Bank of the Rockies is a member of Feeding America.