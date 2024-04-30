 Skip to main content
Advertising

Denver Broncos | News

Overcoming the odds: Looking back on Chris Harris Jr.'s career with the Broncos

Apr 30, 2024 at 02:31 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

IMG_6690

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — That's a wrap for Strap Harris.

Former Broncos All-Pro cornerback Chris Harris Jr. has officially announced his retirement after 12 seasons in the NFL.

One of the greatest undrafted players in franchise history, Harris was a key member of the "No-Fly Zone" that helped the Broncos capture a Super Bowl 50 title.

A member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame 2010s All-Decade team, Harris earned four Pro Bowl selections and a first-team All-Pro nod as he developed a reputation as arguably the league's best slot cornerback during his nine seasons (2011-19) in Denver.

Though Harris profiled at just 5-foot-10, 199 pounds, you'd never have known it when he stepped on the field. Harris made big play after big play in his career, always spurred by emotion and a chip on his shoulder he never shed. Though he excelled in the slot, Harris could also play outside, where he was apt to shut down opposing receivers.

With 20 interceptions in his nine seasons in Denver, Harris always had a knack for the game-changing play. In his second season, he returned an interception of Philip Rivers — Harris' second pick of the game — for a touchdown to ice the Broncos' 24-point "Monday Night Football" comeback. Against the Raiders in 2015, he undercut a Derek Carr pass and returned it 74 yards for a score in the Black Hole. Later that year, Harris recorded a critical fourth-down tackle of Julian Edelman in the Broncos' AFC Championship win, and he swung a Super Bowl rematch against the Panthers in 2016 after diving to intercept a pass he had tipped.

Harris' celebrations were just as good as his play. He extended his arms like a pair of wings as he soared into the end zone with the 2015 pick-six against the Raiders, greeted by a bevy of single-finger salutes from the Oakland crowd. He high-fived Todd Davis near the goal line during an interception return for a touchdown in a 2018 shellacking of the Cardinals. And, of course, there was the signature IN-COM-PLETE motion that Broncos fans became accustomed to seeing with regularity during the height of the "No-Fly Zone." Later, Harris would also mimic buckling a seat belt to let opposing receivers know he had them strapped up.

From the archive: Our favorite photos from Chris Harris Jr.'s Broncos career

After Super Bowl 50 champion and former All-Pro Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. announced his retirement, relive many of the top moments from his career with these photos from the Denver Broncos' photo archive.

Denver Broncos Chris Harris (38) talks with a teammate as he heads to the locker room postgame against the Buffalo Bills in the NFL game August 18, 2011 at Invesco Field in Denver, CO.
1 / 104

Denver Broncos Chris Harris (38) talks with a teammate as he heads to the locker room postgame against the Buffalo Bills in the NFL game August 18, 2011 at Invesco Field in Denver, CO.

Pete Eklund/Eric Lars Bakke 2011
Denver Broncos Chris Harris (25) breaks up a pass to Miami Dolphins wide receiver Davone Bess (15) in the overtime of the NFL game October 23rd, 2011 at Sun Life Stadium in Miami, FL.
2 / 104

Denver Broncos Chris Harris (25) breaks up a pass to Miami Dolphins wide receiver Davone Bess (15) in the overtime of the NFL game October 23rd, 2011 at Sun Life Stadium in Miami, FL.

Gabriel Christus/Gabriel Christus 2011
Denver Broncos Chris Harris (25) celebrates his interception in third quarter action against the Oakland Raiders in the NFL game at O.com Coliseum in Oakland, Ca. November 6, 2011.
3 / 104

Denver Broncos Chris Harris (25) celebrates his interception in third quarter action against the Oakland Raiders in the NFL game at O.com Coliseum in Oakland, Ca. November 6, 2011.

Eric Lars Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos Chris Harris runs with the ball after an interception against the Oakland Raiders in the third quarter of the NFL game November 6, 2011 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, CA.(Photo: Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos)
4 / 104

Denver Broncos Chris Harris runs with the ball after an interception against the Oakland Raiders in the third quarter of the NFL game November 6, 2011 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, CA.(Photo: Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos)

Gabriel Christus/Gabriel Christus 2011
Denver Broncos Chris Harris (25) tracks down Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Matt Cassell as Cassell scrambles for 7-yards in first quarter action against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. November 13, 2011.
5 / 104

Denver Broncos Chris Harris (25) tracks down Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Matt Cassell as Cassell scrambles for 7-yards in first quarter action against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. November 13, 2011.

Eric Lars Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris (25) tackles New England Patriots wide receiver Wes Welker (83) on an 8-yard reception on the final play of the third quarter in the NFL game at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA October 7, 2012.
6 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris (25) tackles New England Patriots wide receiver Wes Welker (83) on an 8-yard reception on the final play of the third quarter in the NFL game at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA October 7, 2012.

Eric Lars Bakke/2012 Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris (25) intercepts a pass at 6:54 during fourth quarter action against the San Diego Chargers in the NFL game October 15, 2012 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, CA.
7 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris (25) intercepts a pass at 6:54 during fourth quarter action against the San Diego Chargers in the NFL game October 15, 2012 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, CA.

Eric Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris (25) celebrates his interception for a touchdown during fourth quarter action against the San Diego Chargers in the NFL game October 15, 2012 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, CA.
8 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris (25) celebrates his interception for a touchdown during fourth quarter action against the San Diego Chargers in the NFL game October 15, 2012 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, CA.

Eric Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris (25) makes an interception and returns it 46 yards for a touchdown during fourth quarter action against the San Diego Chargers in the NFL game at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, CA on September 30, 2012.
9 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris (25) makes an interception and returns it 46 yards for a touchdown during fourth quarter action against the San Diego Chargers in the NFL game at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, CA on September 30, 2012.

Ben Hays/2012 Ben Hays
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris (25), with the help of Derek Wolfe (95) and Von Miller (58), sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton for a 3-yard loss during third quarter action against the in the NFL game at Paul Brown Stadium in Charlotte, NC November 11, 2012.
10 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris (25), with the help of Derek Wolfe (95) and Von Miller (58), sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton for a 3-yard loss during third quarter action against the in the NFL game at Paul Brown Stadium in Charlotte, NC November 11, 2012.

Eric Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris (25) gets congratulated by cornerback Champ Bailey (24) after Harris broke up a play on defense during fourth quarter action against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO November 25, 2012.
11 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris (25) gets congratulated by cornerback Champ Bailey (24) after Harris broke up a play on defense during fourth quarter action against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO November 25, 2012.

Eric Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris (25) celebrates an interception during second quarter action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field December 2, 2012 in Denver, CO.
12 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris (25) celebrates an interception during second quarter action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field December 2, 2012 in Denver, CO.

Eric Lars Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris (25) stops Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin (22) during third quarter action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Dec. 2, 2012 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by: Gabriel Christus)
13 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris (25) stops Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin (22) during third quarter action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Dec. 2, 2012 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by: Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus/2012 Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris (25) intercepts a pass intended for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Anquan Boldin and returns it 98 yards for a touchdown with 30 seconds remaining in the second quarter in the NFL game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD December 16, 2012.
14 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris (25) intercepts a pass intended for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Anquan Boldin and returns it 98 yards for a touchdown with 30 seconds remaining in the second quarter in the NFL game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD December 16, 2012.

Eric Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) is welcomed to the field during team introductions before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Dec. 30, 2012 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by: Gabriel Christus)
15 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) is welcomed to the field during team introductions before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Dec. 30, 2012 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by: Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus/2012 Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris (25) deflects a pass during second quarter action against the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL AFC Divisional Playoff game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO on January 12, 2013.
16 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris (25) deflects a pass during second quarter action against the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL AFC Divisional Playoff game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO on January 12, 2013.

Ben Hays/2013 Ben Hays
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) reacts after an interception during second quarter action of the NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Sept. 5, 2013 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by: Gabriel Christus)
17 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) reacts after an interception during second quarter action of the NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Sept. 5, 2013 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by: Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus/2013 Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) intercepts a pass during fourth quarter action of the NFL game against the Washington Redskins on Sunday Oct. 27, 2013 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by: Gabriel Christus)
18 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) intercepts a pass during fourth quarter action of the NFL game against the Washington Redskins on Sunday Oct. 27, 2013 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by: Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus/2013 Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) takes a bow after intercepting the ball during fourth quarter action of the NFL game against the Washington Redskins on Sunday Oct. 27, 2013 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by: Gabriel Christus)
19 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) takes a bow after intercepting the ball during fourth quarter action of the NFL game against the Washington Redskins on Sunday Oct. 27, 2013 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by: Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus/2013 Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) pressures Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (4) during fourth quarter of the NFL game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Dec. 8, 2013 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by: Gabriel Christus)
20 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) pressures Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (4) during fourth quarter of the NFL game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Dec. 8, 2013 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by: Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus/2013 Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) and Houston Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson (80) share a laugh during second quarter action in the NFL game at Reliant Stadium in Houston, TX on December 22, 2013.
21 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) and Houston Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson (80) share a laugh during second quarter action in the NFL game at Reliant Stadium in Houston, TX on December 22, 2013.

Ben Hays/2013 Ben Hays
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) breaks up a pass to Indianapolis Colts tight end Coby Fleener (80) in the end zone during third quarter action against the Indianapolis Colts in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver,Colo. September 7, 2014
22 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) breaks up a pass to Indianapolis Colts tight end Coby Fleener (80) in the end zone during third quarter action against the Indianapolis Colts in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver,Colo. September 7, 2014

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) enters the field during player introductions before the NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Sports Authority Field in Denver,Colo. September 14, 2014
23 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) enters the field during player introductions before the NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Sports Authority Field in Denver,Colo. September 14, 2014

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) celebrates his fourth quarter interception against the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, WA. September 21, 2014
24 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) celebrates his fourth quarter interception against the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, WA. September 21, 2014

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) covers Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) during second quarter action in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, October 5, 2014.
25 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) covers Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) during second quarter action in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, October 5, 2014.

Ben Hays/© Ben Hays
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) celebrates a big play during second quarter action against the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, October 5, 2014.
26 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) celebrates a big play during second quarter action against the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, October 5, 2014.

Ben Hays/© Ben Hays
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) stops San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Anquan Boldin (81) for a loss of 1 yard during third quarter action against the San Francisco 49ers during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, October 19, 2014. Photo by Gabriel Christus
27 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) stops San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Anquan Boldin (81) for a loss of 1 yard during third quarter action against the San Francisco 49ers during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, October 19, 2014. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) reacts after stopping San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Anquan Boldin (81) for a loss during third quarter action against the San Francisco 49ers during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, October 19, 2014. Photo by Gabriel Christus
28 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) reacts after stopping San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Anquan Boldin (81) for a loss during third quarter action against the San Francisco 49ers during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, October 19, 2014. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) walks off the field after the San Diego Chargers game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, October 23, 2014. Photo by Gabriel Christus
29 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) walks off the field after the San Diego Chargers game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, October 23, 2014. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) and teammates wait to be introduced from the tunnel before a game against the Buffalo Bills during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, December 07, 2014. Photo by Gabriel Christus
30 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) and teammates wait to be introduced from the tunnel before a game against the Buffalo Bills during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, December 07, 2014. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) intercepts a pass during third quarter action against the Buffalo Bills in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, December 7, 2014.
31 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) intercepts a pass during third quarter action against the Buffalo Bills in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, December 7, 2014.

Ben Hays/© Ben Hays
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) holds four fingers in the air after the Denver Broncos win their fourth consecutive AFC West championship during fourth quarter action against the San Diego Chargers during the game at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, CA, December 14, 2014. Photo by Gabriel Christus
32 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) holds four fingers in the air after the Denver Broncos win their fourth consecutive AFC West championship during fourth quarter action against the San Diego Chargers during the game at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, CA, December 14, 2014. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) wraps up Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Dane Sanzenbacher (11) for a 1 yard loss on a run during third quarter action in the NFL game at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati,OH December 22, 2014.
33 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) wraps up Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Dane Sanzenbacher (11) for a 1 yard loss on a run during third quarter action in the NFL game at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati,OH December 22, 2014.

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) during the first day of offseason training at the Denver Broncos Dove Valley facility in Englewood, CO. April13, 2015
34 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) during the first day of offseason training at the Denver Broncos Dove Valley facility in Englewood, CO. April13, 2015

Eric Lars Bakke/2015, Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) reacts after a tackle during second quarter action against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, September 13, 2015. Photo by Gabriel Christus
35 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) reacts after a tackle during second quarter action against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, September 13, 2015. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) jumps on cornerback Aqib Talib's (21) back after catching a pick-six during third quarter action against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, September 13, 2015. Photo by Gabriel Christus
36 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) jumps on cornerback Aqib Talib's (21) back after catching a pick-six during third quarter action against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, September 13, 2015. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Chris Harris Jr. returns an interception during action against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO September 17, 2015. (Photo: © Earl Richardson)
37 / 104

Chris Harris Jr. returns an interception during action against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO September 17, 2015. (Photo: © Earl Richardson)

Earl Richardson/© Earl Richardson
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) returns an interception 74 yards for a touchdown during 4th quarter action against the Oakland Raiders in the NFL game at O.Co Coliseum in Oakland,CA October 11, 2015. (Photo: © Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)
38 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) returns an interception 74 yards for a touchdown during 4th quarter action against the Oakland Raiders in the NFL game at O.Co Coliseum in Oakland,CA October 11, 2015. (Photo: © Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)

Eric Lars Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) returns an interception 74 yard for a touchdown and celebrates in the end zone during the 4th quarter against the Oakland Raiders in the NFL game at O.Co Coliseum in Oakland,CA October 11, 2015. (Photo: © Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)
39 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) returns an interception 74 yard for a touchdown and celebrates in the end zone during the 4th quarter against the Oakland Raiders in the NFL game at O.Co Coliseum in Oakland,CA October 11, 2015. (Photo: © Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)

Eric Lars Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) during second quarter action against the New England Patriots during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, November 29, 2015. Photo by Gabriel Christus
40 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) during second quarter action against the New England Patriots during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, November 29, 2015. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Wade Phillips gets a congratulatory hug from Chris Harris Jr. (25) postgame in the locker room after Denver defeated the New England Patriots 30-24 in the NFL game at Denver,CO. November 29, 2015. (© Eric Lars Bakke/Denver Broncos)
41 / 104

Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Wade Phillips gets a congratulatory hug from Chris Harris Jr. (25) postgame in the locker room after Denver defeated the New England Patriots 30-24 in the NFL game at Denver,CO. November 29, 2015. (© Eric Lars Bakke/Denver Broncos)

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) breaks up a deep pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) during fourth quarter action in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, December 28, 2015. Photo by Ben Hays.
42 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) breaks up a deep pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) during fourth quarter action in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, December 28, 2015. Photo by Ben Hays.

Ben Hays/© Ben Hays
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) reacts after breaking up a pass during third quarter action against the New England Patriots during the AFC Championship Playoff Game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, January 24, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus
43 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) reacts after breaking up a pass during third quarter action against the New England Patriots during the AFC Championship Playoff Game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, January 24, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) bumps Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr.'s (25) shoulder after Harris broke up a pass during third quarter action against the New England Patriots during the AFC Championship Game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, January 24, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus
44 / 104

New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) bumps Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr.'s (25) shoulder after Harris broke up a pass during third quarter action against the New England Patriots during the AFC Championship Game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, January 24, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos cornerbacks Bradley Roby (29), Aqib Talib (21), and Chris Harris Jr. (25) celebrate a stop during fourth quarter action against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, January 24, 2016. Photo by Ben Hays.
45 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerbacks Bradley Roby (29), Aqib Talib (21), and Chris Harris Jr. (25) celebrate a stop during fourth quarter action against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, January 24, 2016. Photo by Ben Hays.

Ben Hays/© Ben Hays
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) stops New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) short of the first down on fourth-and-one during fourth quarter action in the AFC Championship Game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, January 24, 2016. Photo by Ben Hays.
46 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) stops New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) short of the first down on fourth-and-one during fourth quarter action in the AFC Championship Game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, January 24, 2016. Photo by Ben Hays.

Ben Hays/© Ben Hays
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) during postgame celebration following a win in the AFC Championship Game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, January 24, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus
47 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) during postgame celebration following a win in the AFC Championship Game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, January 24, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) poses during production filming for the Super Bowl 50 broadcast's player and coach introductions on January 28, 2016. (Christine Williamson)
48 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) poses during production filming for the Super Bowl 50 broadcast's player and coach introductions on January 28, 2016. (Christine Williamson)

Christine Williamson
DeMarcus Ware, Chris Harris Jr. and the Denver Broncos attend an NFL media session in Santa Clara, California for Super Bowl 50 on February 3, 2016. (© Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)
49 / 104

DeMarcus Ware, Chris Harris Jr. and the Denver Broncos attend an NFL media session in Santa Clara, California for Super Bowl 50 on February 3, 2016. (© Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) is tackled by Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) on a 3 yard run during second quarter in Super Bowl 50 at Santa Clara, Calif. February 7, 2016 (Photo by Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)
50 / 104

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) is tackled by Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) on a 3 yard run during second quarter in Super Bowl 50 at Santa Clara, Calif. February 7, 2016 (Photo by Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)

Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos/© Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) forces an incompletion on Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) on a 3rd-and-11 during third quarter action in Super Bowl 50 at Santa Clara, Calif. February 7, 2016 (Photo by Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)
51 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) forces an incompletion on Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) on a 3rd-and-11 during third quarter action in Super Bowl 50 at Santa Clara, Calif. February 7, 2016 (Photo by Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)

Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos/© Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) celebrates winning Super Bowl 50 as confetti falls at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, February 07, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus
52 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) celebrates winning Super Bowl 50 as confetti falls at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, February 07, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos safety Shiloh Keo (33), cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) and defensive end Antonio Smith (90) pray together during postgame celebration following Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, February 07, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus
53 / 104

Denver Broncos safety Shiloh Keo (33), cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) and defensive end Antonio Smith (90) pray together during postgame celebration following Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, February 07, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. holds up the Lombardi Trophy and high-fives fans at Denver International Airport shortly after the team's plane landed the morning after Super Bowl 50. Photo by Gabriel Christus
54 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. holds up the Lombardi Trophy and high-fives fans at Denver International Airport shortly after the team's plane landed the morning after Super Bowl 50. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus - photographer
chj-004897
55 / 104
during the Ring Ceremony at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, June 12, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus
56 / 104

during the Ring Ceremony at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, June 12, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) reacts after an interception during fourth quarter action against the Carolina Panthers during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, September 08, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus
57 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) reacts after an interception during fourth quarter action against the Carolina Panthers during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, September 08, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) reacts after an interception during fourth quarter action against the Carolina Panthers during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, September 08, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus
58 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) reacts after an interception during fourth quarter action against the Carolina Panthers during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, September 08, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) celebrates after breaking up a pass during first quarter action against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, November 27, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus
59 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) celebrates after breaking up a pass during first quarter action against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, November 27, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) hurts across field on a 36-yard interception during second quarter action against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL game at Everbank Field in Jacksonville, FL. December 4, 2016.
60 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) hurts across field on a 36-yard interception during second quarter action against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL game at Everbank Field in Jacksonville, FL. December 4, 2016.

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
The Broncos six 2017 Pro Bowl players -- cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25), outside linebacker Von Miller (58), wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (10), cornerback Aqib Talib (21), wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) and safety Darian Stewart (26) -- at the first day of the AFC's Pro Bowl practices on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. (Ben Swanson)
61 / 104

The Broncos six 2017 Pro Bowl players -- cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25), outside linebacker Von Miller (58), wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (10), cornerback Aqib Talib (21), wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) and safety Darian Stewart (26) -- at the first day of the AFC's Pro Bowl practices on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. (Ben Swanson)

Ben Swanson
cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) and Richard Sherman at 2017 Pro Bowl on Saturday, January 28, 2017. (Ben Swanson)
62 / 104

cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) and Richard Sherman at 2017 Pro Bowl on Saturday, January 28, 2017. (Ben Swanson)

Ben Swanson
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) during training camp at UC Health Training Center in Centennial, CO, July 27, 2017. Photo by Gabriel Christus
63 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) during training camp at UC Health Training Center in Centennial, CO, July 27, 2017. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) during pregame action against the Dallas Cowboys during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile high in Denver, Colo., September 17, 2017. Photo by Gabriel Christus
64 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) during pregame action against the Dallas Cowboys during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile high in Denver, Colo., September 17, 2017. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/©Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) intercepts a pass meant for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) during third quarter action against the Dallas Cowboys during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile high in Denver, Colo., September 17, 2017. Photo by Gabriel Christus
65 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) intercepts a pass meant for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) during third quarter action against the Dallas Cowboys during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile high in Denver, Colo., September 17, 2017. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/©Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) intercepts a pass meant for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) during third quarter action against the Dallas Cowboys during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile high in Denver, Colo., September 17, 2017. Photo by Gabriel Christus
66 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) intercepts a pass meant for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) during third quarter action against the Dallas Cowboys during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile high in Denver, Colo., September 17, 2017. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/©Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) celebrates his 23-yard interception during third quarter action against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver ,Colo. September 17, 2017.
67 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) celebrates his 23-yard interception during third quarter action against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver ,Colo. September 17, 2017.

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris (25) during an NFL regular season football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 in Carson, Calif. (Photo by Ric Tapia)
68 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris (25) during an NFL regular season football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 in Carson, Calif. (Photo by Ric Tapia)

Ric Tapia/AP2017
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) reacts after tackling Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) in the open field during the NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Sports Authority Field at Mile high in Denver, Colo., November 19, 2017. Photo by Gabriel Christus
69 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) reacts after tackling Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) in the open field during the NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Sports Authority Field at Mile high in Denver, Colo., November 19, 2017. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/©Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25)'s shoes for his foundation that represents Underdogs pregame on the field during warmups before the Broncos' Week 13 game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 3, 2017. These custom cleats are for My Cause My Cleats, a league-wide initiative that lets players showcase a charitable foundation or cause. (Ben Swanson)
70 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25)'s shoes for his foundation that represents Underdogs pregame on the field during warmups before the Broncos' Week 13 game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 3, 2017. These custom cleats are for My Cause My Cleats, a league-wide initiative that lets players showcase a charitable foundation or cause. (Ben Swanson)

Ben Swanson
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) intercepts a pass meant for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills (10) during second quarter of the NFL game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, December 03, 2017. Photo by Gabriel Christus
71 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) intercepts a pass meant for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills (10) during second quarter of the NFL game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, December 03, 2017. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/©Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) in the tunnel before player introductions before the Broncos' Week 17 game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on December 31, 2017. (Ben Swanson)
72 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) in the tunnel before player introductions before the Broncos' Week 17 game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on December 31, 2017. (Ben Swanson)

Ben Swanson
Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) and cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) in the tunnel pregame before the Broncos' preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on August 11, 2018, at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.
73 / 104

Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) and cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) in the tunnel pregame before the Broncos' preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on August 11, 2018, at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) reacts after a play during the NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colo., September 09, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
74 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) reacts after a play during the NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colo., September 09, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/©Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris (25) and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) swap jerseys during the NFL regular season football game on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018 at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Broncos)
75 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris (25) and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) swap jerseys during the NFL regular season football game on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018 at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Broncos)

Ric Tapia/©Ric Tapia
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) looks to make a play during the NFL game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, October 07, 2018. Photo by Jose Angel
76 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) looks to make a play during the NFL game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, October 07, 2018. Photo by Jose Angel

©Jose Angel
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) runs out of the tunnel during player introductions before the Broncos' Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Rams at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on October 14, 2018.
77 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) runs out of the tunnel during player introductions before the Broncos' Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Rams at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on October 14, 2018.

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) carries the ball into the end zone after an interception during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Colorado, October 18, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
78 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) carries the ball into the end zone after an interception during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Colorado, October 18, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/©Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris (25) talks to Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) during an NFL regular season football game on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018 in Glendale, Ariz. The Broncos won, 45-10. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Broncos)
79 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris (25) talks to Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) during an NFL regular season football game on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018 in Glendale, Ariz. The Broncos won, 45-10. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Broncos)

©Ric Tapia
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) tackles Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during second quarter action of the NFL game against the Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, October 28, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
80 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) tackles Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during second quarter action of the NFL game against the Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, October 28, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/©Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) celebrates after an interception during second quarter action of the NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center in Carson, California, November 18, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
81 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) celebrates after an interception during second quarter action of the NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center in Carson, California, November 18, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/©Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) in the tunnel during player introductions before the Broncos' Week 12 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on November 25, 2018.
82 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) in the tunnel during player introductions before the Broncos' Week 12 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on November 25, 2018.

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) intercepts a pass during third quarter action against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the game at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, November 25, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
83 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) intercepts a pass during third quarter action against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the game at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, November 25, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/©Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) reacts after an interception during third quarter action against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the game at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, November 25, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
84 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) reacts after an interception during third quarter action against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the game at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, November 25, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/©Gabriel Christus
Chris Harris Jr. and Phillip Lindsay poses for a photo at the first day of 2019 Pro Bowl practice on January 23, 2019, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports at Disney World.
85 / 104

Chris Harris Jr. and Phillip Lindsay poses for a photo at the first day of 2019 Pro Bowl practice on January 23, 2019, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports at Disney World.

Photo credit: Hunter Kondo/DenverBroncos.com
Chris Harris Jr. signs autographs for fans during Training Camp at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, July 27, 2019. Photo by Gabriel Christus
86 / 104

Chris Harris Jr. signs autographs for fans during Training Camp at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, July 27, 2019. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Chris Harris Jr. and a Junior Reporter from Children's Hospital Colorado during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Denver, Colorado, August 15, 2019. Photo by Gabriel Christus
87 / 104

Chris Harris Jr. and a Junior Reporter from Children's Hospital Colorado during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Denver, Colorado, August 15, 2019. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) poses for a photo before the preseason NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, August 8, 2019. Photo by Gabriel Christus
88 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) poses for a photo before the preseason NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, August 8, 2019. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) leads the team in a huddle before the NFL game against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California, September 09, 2019. Gabriel Christus
89 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) leads the team in a huddle before the NFL game against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California, September 09, 2019. Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) is introduced before the NFL game against the Chicago Bears at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, September 15, 2019. Photo by Gabriel Christus
90 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) is introduced before the NFL game against the Chicago Bears at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, September 15, 2019. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/Gabriel Christus - photographer
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) breaks up a pass to Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson II (12) during the NFL game against the Chicago Bears at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, September 15, 2019. Photo by Gabriel Christus
91 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) breaks up a pass to Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson II (12) during the NFL game against the Chicago Bears at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, September 15, 2019. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/©Gabriel Christus
Peyton Manning greets Chris Harris Jr. before the Broncos' game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Empower Field at Mile High on September 29, 2019. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
92 / 104

Peyton Manning greets Chris Harris Jr. before the Broncos' game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Empower Field at Mile High on September 29, 2019. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) during the NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, September 29, 2019. Photo by Gabriel Christus
93 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) during the NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, September 29, 2019. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/©Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) and former teammate tight end Virgil Green (88) during the NFL regular season football game on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire)
94 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) and former teammate tight end Virgil Green (88) during the NFL regular season football game on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire)

Ric Tapia/© Ric Tapia
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) in the tunnel before the NFL game against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, October 13, 2019. Photo by Gabriel Christus
95 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) in the tunnel before the NFL game against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, October 13, 2019. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) during player introductions prior to kickoff of the NFL game between the Denver Broncos and the Tennessee Titans , Sunday, Oct.13, 2019 in Denver. (Photo: © Eric Lars Bakke}
96 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) during player introductions prior to kickoff of the NFL game between the Denver Broncos and the Tennessee Titans , Sunday, Oct.13, 2019 in Denver. (Photo: © Eric Lars Bakke}

Eric Lars Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Chris Harris Jr. in the tunnel during player introductions before the Broncos' game against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High on October 13, 2019. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
97 / 104

Chris Harris Jr. in the tunnel during player introductions before the Broncos' game against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High on October 13, 2019. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) intercepts a pass intended for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Tajae Sharpe (19) and returns it 16 yards during the second quarter of the NFL game, Sunday, Oct.13, 2019 in Denver. (Photo: © Eric Lars Bakke}
98 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) intercepts a pass intended for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Tajae Sharpe (19) and returns it 16 yards during the second quarter of the NFL game, Sunday, Oct.13, 2019 in Denver. (Photo: © Eric Lars Bakke}

Eric Lars Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) cleans his visor in the tunnel before the Broncos' game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 27, 2019. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
99 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) cleans his visor in the tunnel before the Broncos' game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 27, 2019. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) during the NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis, Indiana, October 27, 2019. Photo by Gabriel Christus
100 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) during the NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis, Indiana, October 27, 2019. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) with a service member before the NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, November 03, 2019. Photo by Gabriel Christus
101 / 104

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) with a service member before the NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, November 03, 2019. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/Gabriel Christus
Chris Harris Jr. before the Broncos' Week 12 game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on November 24, 2019. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
102 / 104

Chris Harris Jr. before the Broncos' Week 12 game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on November 24, 2019. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
Chris Harris Jr. in the tunnel during player introductions before the Broncos' game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High on December 1, 2019. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
103 / 104

Chris Harris Jr. in the tunnel during player introductions before the Broncos' game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High on December 1, 2019. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos defensive back Chris Harris Jr. in action during the NFL game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, December 08, 2019. Photo by David Dermer
104 / 104

Denver Broncos defensive back Chris Harris Jr. in action during the NFL game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, December 08, 2019. Photo by David Dermer

David Dermer/© David Dermer
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Harris joined Aqib Talib, T.J. Ward, Darian Stewart and Bradley Roby in the vaunted "No-Fly Zone." Paired with a fearsome rush led by Von Miller and DeMarcus Ware, the "No-Fly Zone" wreaked havoc on opposing offenses. The group posted the No. 1 passing defense in back-to-back seasons from 2015-16, and the unit helped shut down quarterbacks Ben Roethlisberger, Tom Brady and Cam Newton en route to a Super Bowl 50 ring.

Harris overcame overwhelming odds to make the roster and become a starter, let alone serve as a key cog on one of the best defense's in NFL history. After a standout career at Kansas, Harris entered the league as undrafted free agent with the NFL in the midst of a lockout. He joined the Broncos for the first time in July, facing an uphill battle to make the roster. Given his limited chances to make an impression on the Broncos' coaching staff and front office, Harris' success story likely ranks among the best in franchise history.

The feel-good story continued away from the white lines. With his unmistakable laugh, Harris featured one of the biggest personalities in the Broncos' locker room — and he was one of its most pivotal figures. In 2014, Harris was named the Broncos' Ed Block Courage Award winner, and he was a two-time Darrent Williams Good Guy Award winner for his cooperation with the media.

Harris carried that same energy and charisma into the Denver community. He dedicated himself to helping youth in both Denver and his home state of Oklahoma, and he founded the Chris Harris Jr. Foundation in 2012 to service underprivileged youth. He helped those in need at the Denver Children's Home with an annual "Shop with a Jock" event and "Coats for a Cause" drive, and he carried on Champ Bailey's legacy with his work at the Denver Rescue Mission. Harris also supported various statewide and nationwide initiatives that spoke out against domestic violence, and he hosted an annual youth camp in Tulsa.

A multi-time Broncos Community Ambassador Award winner, Harris earned nationwide recognition in 2017 as the Broncos' Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee.

Whether in the community or on the sideline, Harris' wife, Leah, was constantly there to support him. The couple had their first daughter in 2014, and she was less than 18 months old when Harris held her and the Lombardi Trophy on a memorable flight back from California.

Time, though, has passed. The Harris family now includes five daughters, and Harris has transitioned from his own career on the field to watching his older kids pursue the start of their own youth sports careers.

And yet, while his highly successful NFL career has come to a close, Harris' contributions — both on the field and off — remain indelible.

As long as the Super Bowl 50 banner flies in Denver, Harris will be remembered.

Related Content

news

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declares May 3 as 'Randy Gradishar Day'

The Broncos' newest Hall of Famer is set to be recognized by the state of Colorado.
news

Mile High Morning: One thing to know about each member of the Broncos' 2024 NFL Draft class

While Broncos Country will soon learn what the seven players bring on the field, we thought we'd provide an early look at who these players are as people.
news

Broncos acquire DE John Franklin-Myers in trade with Jets

The Broncos have officially added a veteran defender.
news

Broncos Notebook: Denver's addition of DE John Franklin-Myers continues commitment to improve defensive line

"It is something we have been working on the past couple of weeks," General Manager George Paton said. "He is a player that we have always respected."
news

Broncos add trio of skill-position players on Day 3 of NFL Draft as offense gets influx of skill, speed and physicality

The Broncos traded up to select wide receiver Troy Franklin in the fourth round before adding running back Audric Estimé in the fifth round and wide receiver Devaughn Vele in the seventh round.
news

Who did the Broncos draft? A list of Denver's 2024 picks

Here's a look at who the Broncos added to their roster during the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Broncos select South Carolina G Nick Gargiulo with 256th-overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Gargiulo, who transferred to South Carolina in 2023 after spending 2018-22 at Yale, started seven games at center and five games at left guard in 2023.

news

Broncos select WR Devaughn Vele with 235th-overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Vele led the Utes in receiving in 2023 as he caught 43 passes for 593 yards and three touchdowns.
news

Broncos select RB Audric Estimé with 147th-overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Estimé averaged 6.4 yards per carry in 2023 as he posted 1,341 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns.
news

Broncos select CB Kris Abrams-Draine with 145th-overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

A first-team All-SEC player and second-team All-American in 2023, Abrams-Draine posted 40 passes defensed over the last three seasons.
news

Broncos trade up to select Oregon WR Troy Franklin with 102nd-overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Franklin caught 81 passes and had a team-high 1,383 receiving yards and 14 receiving touchdowns in 2023 as he and Bo Nix helped the Ducks to a 12-2 record.
Advertising