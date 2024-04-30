Overcoming the odds: Looking back on Chris Harris Jr.'s career with the Broncos

Harris joined Aqib Talib, T.J. Ward, Darian Stewart and Bradley Roby in the vaunted "No-Fly Zone." Paired with a fearsome rush led by Von Miller and DeMarcus Ware, the "No-Fly Zone" wreaked havoc on opposing offenses. The group posted the No. 1 passing defense in back-to-back seasons from 2015-16, and the unit helped shut down quarterbacks Ben Roethlisberger, Tom Brady and Cam Newton en route to a Super Bowl 50 ring.

Harris overcame overwhelming odds to make the roster and become a starter, let alone serve as a key cog on one of the best defense's in NFL history. After a standout career at Kansas, Harris entered the league as undrafted free agent with the NFL in the midst of a lockout. He joined the Broncos for the first time in July, facing an uphill battle to make the roster. Given his limited chances to make an impression on the Broncos' coaching staff and front office, Harris' success story likely ranks among the best in franchise history.

The feel-good story continued away from the white lines. With his unmistakable laugh, Harris featured one of the biggest personalities in the Broncos' locker room — and he was one of its most pivotal figures. In 2014, Harris was named the Broncos' Ed Block Courage Award winner, and he was a two-time Darrent Williams Good Guy Award winner for his cooperation with the media.

Harris carried that same energy and charisma into the Denver community. He dedicated himself to helping youth in both Denver and his home state of Oklahoma, and he founded the Chris Harris Jr. Foundation in 2012 to service underprivileged youth. He helped those in need at the Denver Children's Home with an annual "Shop with a Jock" event and "Coats for a Cause" drive, and he carried on Champ Bailey's legacy with his work at the Denver Rescue Mission. Harris also supported various statewide and nationwide initiatives that spoke out against domestic violence, and he hosted an annual youth camp in Tulsa.

A multi-time Broncos Community Ambassador Award winner, Harris earned nationwide recognition in 2017 as the Broncos' Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee.

Whether in the community or on the sideline, Harris' wife, Leah, was constantly there to support him. The couple had their first daughter in 2014, and she was less than 18 months old when Harris held her and the Lombardi Trophy on a memorable flight back from California.

Time, though, has passed. The Harris family now includes five daughters, and Harris has transitioned from his own career on the field to watching his older kids pursue the start of their own youth sports careers.

And yet, while his highly successful NFL career has come to a close, Harris' contributions — both on the field and off — remain indelible.