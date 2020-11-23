'Our run game tonight exploded': How Denver won in the trenches vs. Miami with their work gloves 

Another factor, though, was that the Broncos finally were able to play with a lead for a significant portion of the game. In this one, Denver held a lead for the entirety of the second half, and there's no doubt that helped them stay balanced. It was the Broncos' first halftime lead since Week 6, when the team held a 12-3 advantage over New England at the break.

"At the end of the day, we came with attitude," Lindsay said. "You have to be able to remain consistent with the run game. That's what it comes down to. When there's a bad play, you still do it. When there's a good play, you go back to it. You've got to stay consistent no matter what you do, because you never know when you're going to break one. Plus, it gets your offensive line in a groove. You guys see Garett Bolles out there, the stuff he is doing is Pro Bowl. He's having a hellacious year. His partner in crime Dalton doing his thing, [C Lloyd] Cushenberry doing his thing and [G] Graham [Glasgow] and [Austin] Schlottmann, all of them are out there doing their thing. That shows you that if you go and trust the run game and you go out and give it everything you've got, it's going to open up."