OLB Randy Gregory to return to practice Wednesday, could play vs. Cardinals

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As the Broncos approach the final stretch of the season, they could regain one of their top defensive players.

Outside linebacker Randy Gregory will practice for the Broncos on Wednesday, and the team is hopeful he can make his return from injured reserve on Sunday against the Cardinals, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett announced Wednesday.

The Broncos are now able to activate Gregory to the 53-man roster at any point during a 21-day window.

Denver will also place outside linebacker Jake Martin on IR with a season-ending knee injury, according to Hackett.

Gregory has not played since suffering a knee injury in Week 4, but Hackett said Gregory could soon be back in the Broncos' lineup.

"It'll be exciting to have him back out there," Hackett said. "We're looking forward to him hopefully playing on Sunday, want him to be out there on Sunday. It's hard to replace a guy like that. He's a presence. How he attacks the edge, sets the edge, rushes the passer — that's something we could really use."

Hackett said the Broncos will see how Gregory looks in practice before deciding if he would be on a snap count.

Before his injury, Gregory recorded two sacks, seven quarterback hits and two forced fumbles in just four games.