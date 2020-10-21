OLB Malik Reed on pace for career highs, plays critical role in Broncos' win with two sacks vs. Patriots

In the Broncos' win, Reed tallied the first multi-sack game of his young career.

"He put together two good rushes there," Fangio said Monday. "They were rushes where we had an extra guy or two in the rush which helped eliminate the quarterback's ability to step up and wiggle through a space. He took full advantage and they were two great plays by Malik."

Reed has also taken advantage of his opportunities, which have presented themselves in each of his two seasons in Denver because of injuries. A season ago, Reed earned a spot on the Broncos' roster as an undrafted player and carved out playing time after Chubb suffered a torn ACL in Week 4 of the 2019 season. Reed started eight games and appeared in 15 as he posted two sacks, 27 tackles, four tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, one fumble recovery and a pass defense during his rookie season.

This season, Reed and Jeremiah Attaochu split snaps initially after Miller suffered an ankle injury ahead of Week 1, but Reed has seen increased playing time as Attaochu has been held out of the Broncos' last two games with a quad injury. Through five games, Reed is already encroaching on his 2019 totals. He has recorded two sacks, 17 tackles, three tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and a pass defense.

He's done so despite entering the league via different circumstances than many of his teammates in the outside linebackers room. While Chubb and Attaochu attended ACC programs and Von Miller played at a then-Big 12 school, Reed attended the University of Nevada. According to his Rivals profile, the Lobos were the only school to extend an offer to the Dothan, Alabama native.

By late in his collegiate career, though, Reed realized his football career could continue beyond the end of his senior season.

"I feel like it doesn't matter where you come from," Reed said. "There's players from all over. … [There's] a bunch of stories out there from players that didn't get recognition, didn't get all the hype coming out of college, but guys that can play and can affect the game in a major way. And noticing that, noticing that making plays out there on the field and how offenses, how you could attack offenses by certain things that you did, I just felt like I know God had a purpose and a plan for me beyond college. And realizing how when the opportunity presented itself, it's like, 'Yeah, man, really take the bull by the horns and really embrace it,' [and] not think about, 'Oh, I came from Nevada [or] I-AA, not like all these guys from Power 5 schools and stuff like that.' But really you just have to believe in yourself. I feel like in Nevada, that grit-and-grind type of environment, it really helped me develop a mindset and that mentality of coming in here ready to work for everything that you want. I feel like that's the way success comes, not only in the NFL and football, but in life. So I feel like I'm thankful to have gone to Nevada for the journey. Up to this point, it's really made me who I am, so I'm just grateful."

In 2020, Reed is chasing a higher caliber of quarterback than he did during his time with the Lobos. Instead of chasing players like Davis Alexander, Cole McDonald and Ryan Agnew, Reed is now bearing down on quarterbacks like Cam Newton and Sam Darnold.

On Sunday, he'll aim to add Patrick Mahomes to the list of quarterbacks he's sacked.

"This is the next game that we have," Reed said. "They're a great team, but they're the only people we're focused on right now. It's a one-game season, so we're doing everything we can to prepare and get ready for those guys. It's going to take a full-team effort. When you're playing a team like that, a great team that's good in every facet of the game, you really have to bring the whole team. It's going to take the offense, defense and special teams to be able to come out and be successful against those guys.