Denver Broncos | News

Notebook: NFL 'starts feeling real' as draft picks, CFAs and other young players hit the field for rookie minicamp

May 13, 2023 at 05:42 PM
swanson_site_hed
Ben Swanson

Digital Media Contributor/Manager of Photography

230513_minicamp

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — About two weeks ago, Marvin Mims Jr. endured an excruciating wait that ended with getting a phone call from the Broncos.

But being drafted and knowing that he'd reached the NFL didn't truly set in until this weekend, when he arrived in Denver for the team's rookie minicamp.

"After the draft, it was cool for that weekend," Mims said. "And then Monday hits and I'm sitting around just waiting, training and all that stuff. Then, to get here, you actually start feeling it. … Walking around and seeing other guys here, it starts feeling real."

For Mims and the nearly two dozen other rookies, practicing as part of an NFL team is "a dream come true," as he described it, but they also know their work is just beginning.

On Friday, the group of draft picks, college free agents, first-year veteran players, pro tryout players and rookie tryout players hit the field for the first time during rookie minicamp, and then held their second practice on Saturday before local media.

The goal for each of them is essentially the same — to make a good impression.

As Head Coach Sean Payton said after practice, this period can provide a toehold for players to enter the league, even for tryout players, as it was for Adam Thielen in 2013. And for the teams, it can end up providing them with great players that may instead find a welcome home elsewhere.

"Historically — and we talk about this all of the time as coaches — for me, my biggest fear is that somebody that is out here for three days ends up somewhere else [and is] playing well," Payton said. "We are really trying to look at everyone. Not just the draft picks, but the guys that are here for three days. The challenge sometimes because we're not in pads, if any one of us were here for just three days, we're going to go pretty hard and try to make an impression."

PLAYMAKERS IN ACTION

As media watched practice from the hill, inside linebacker Drew Sanders made the kind of play that has Broncos fans eager to see him in action in the fall, picking off quarterback Ben DiNucci in 7-on-7 action.

"I just did my job and it ended up working out in my favor," Sanders said.

Payton said the play was part of a larger trend with players from the draft class making impact plays.

"The draft class has all made a number of plays," Payton said. "… It was good play by Drew, [he had] a good break. Marvin had a real good set of plays yesterday. We're rotating a lot of guys in. Then what we'll do as the staff, [is] we'll have a quick lunch, then we'll go up there, we'll just sit in that room and watch every rep together, which is a little different maybe than you would do in season. But you're watching it together, you're talking about who we're looking at, [if he is a] tryout player [or] signed free agent. Shoot, we have nine or 10 of our own players that are here on roster that are allowed to be here because they don't have a credited league year. We are really watching each rep and trying to get a handle on how the guys are doing."

Photos: Broncos welcome draft picks, college free agents, tryout players and other first-year players for 2023 rookie minicamp

As the Broncos hosted rookies, other first-year players and players trying out for the team, take a closer look at the work on the field with photos from Broncos team photographers.

Sean Payton, Greg Penner and George Paton during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
1 / 62

Sean Payton, Greg Penner and George Paton during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Sean Payton, Greg Penner and George Paton during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
2 / 62

Sean Payton, Greg Penner and George Paton during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Tyler Badie during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
3 / 62

Tyler Badie during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Will Sherman during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
4 / 62

Will Sherman during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Bo Calvert during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
5 / 62

Bo Calvert during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Marvin Mims Jr. during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
6 / 62

Marvin Mims Jr. during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Ben DiNucci during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
7 / 62

Ben DiNucci during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos assistant offensive line coach Austin King during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
8 / 62

Denver Broncos assistant offensive line coach Austin King during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Will Sherman and Denver Broncos offensive line coach Zach Strief during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
9 / 62

Will Sherman and Denver Broncos offensive line coach Zach Strief during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Gray Davis and Will Sherman during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
10 / 62

Gray Davis and Will Sherman during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Thomas Incoom during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
11 / 62

Thomas Incoom during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Chris Whittaker during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
12 / 62

Chris Whittaker during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Trent Harris during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
13 / 62

Trent Harris during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Jordan Jackson at rookie minicamp practice at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado on May 13, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
14 / 62

Jordan Jackson at rookie minicamp practice at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado on May 13, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
Tommy Hudson and Dagan Rienks during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
15 / 62

Tommy Hudson and Dagan Rienks during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Momar Fall at rookie minicamp practice at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado on May 13, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
16 / 62

Momar Fall at rookie minicamp practice at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado on May 13, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
Trent Harris, Chris Wittaker, Thomas Incoom, Bo Calvert, Marcus Haynes and Michael Wilhoite at rookie minicamp practice at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado on May 13, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
17 / 62

Trent Harris, Chris Wittaker, Thomas Incoom, Bo Calvert, Marcus Haynes and Michael Wilhoite at rookie minicamp practice at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado on May 13, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
Jaleel McLaughlin during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
18 / 62

Jaleel McLaughlin during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Faion Hicks at rookie minicamp practice at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado on May 13, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
19 / 62

Faion Hicks at rookie minicamp practice at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado on May 13, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi at rookie minicamp practice at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado on May 13, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
20 / 62

Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi at rookie minicamp practice at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado on May 13, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
Drew Sanders at rookie minicamp practice at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado on May 13, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
21 / 62

Drew Sanders at rookie minicamp practice at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado on May 13, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
Emanuel Wilson during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
22 / 62

Emanuel Wilson during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Mohamed Sanogo at rookie minicamp practice at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado on May 13, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
23 / 62

Mohamed Sanogo at rookie minicamp practice at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado on May 13, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
Delonte Hood at rookie minicamp practice at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado on May 13, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
24 / 62

Delonte Hood at rookie minicamp practice at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado on May 13, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
Chris Whittaker and Jordan Wright at rookie minicamp practice at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado on May 13, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
25 / 62

Chris Whittaker and Jordan Wright at rookie minicamp practice at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado on May 13, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
Ja'Quan McMillian during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
26 / 62

Ja'Quan McMillian during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Devon Key during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
27 / 62

Devon Key during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Devon Key during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
28 / 62

Devon Key during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Stephan Blaylock during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
29 / 62

Stephan Blaylock during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Riley Moss during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
30 / 62

Riley Moss during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Riley Moss during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
31 / 62

Riley Moss during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
JL Skinner during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
32 / 62

JL Skinner during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Drew Sanders during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
33 / 62

Drew Sanders during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Mohamed Sanogo during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
34 / 62

Mohamed Sanogo during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
35 / 62

Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos defensive line coach Marcus Dixon during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
36 / 62

Denver Broncos defensive line coach Marcus Dixon during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Forrest Merrill during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
37 / 62

Forrest Merrill during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Marquel Broughton during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
38 / 62

Marquel Broughton during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Tommy Hudson during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
39 / 62

Tommy Hudson during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Jaleel McLaughlin during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
40 / 62

Jaleel McLaughlin during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos offensive line coach Zach Strief during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
41 / 62

Denver Broncos offensive line coach Zach Strief during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Tommy Hudson during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
42 / 62

Tommy Hudson during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Nate Adkins during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
43 / 62

Nate Adkins during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Tommy Hudson during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
44 / 62

Tommy Hudson during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Nick Williams during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
45 / 62

Nick Williams during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Gray Davis, Will Sherman and Alfred Edwards during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
46 / 62

Gray Davis, Will Sherman and Alfred Edwards during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Ray Wilborn at rookie minicamp practice at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado on May 13, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
47 / 62

Ray Wilborn at rookie minicamp practice at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado on May 13, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
Seth Benson at rookie minicamp practice at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado on May 13, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
48 / 62

Seth Benson at rookie minicamp practice at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado on May 13, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
Warren Ericson during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
49 / 62

Warren Ericson during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Alex Forsyth and Zach Strief during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
50 / 62

Alex Forsyth and Zach Strief during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Drew Sanders at rookie minicamp practice at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado on May 13, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
51 / 62

Drew Sanders at rookie minicamp practice at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado on May 13, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
Alfred Edwards during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
52 / 62

Alfred Edwards during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Bo Calvert at rookie minicamp practice at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado on May 13, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
53 / 62

Bo Calvert at rookie minicamp practice at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado on May 13, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
Delonte Hood at rookie minicamp practice at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado on May 13, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
54 / 62

Delonte Hood at rookie minicamp practice at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado on May 13, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
Jared Sackett during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
55 / 62

Jared Sackett during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Jack Landherr IV during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
56 / 62

Jack Landherr IV during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Issac Power during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
57 / 62

Issac Power during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Drew Sanders at rookie minicamp practice at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado on May 13, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
58 / 62

Drew Sanders at rookie minicamp practice at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado on May 13, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
Gray Davis, Will Sherman and Alfred Edwards during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
59 / 62

Gray Davis, Will Sherman and Alfred Edwards during Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton talks to the media after Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
60 / 62

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton talks to the media after Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton talks to the media after Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
61 / 62

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton talks to the media after Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton talks to the media after Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
62 / 62

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton talks to the media after Rookie Mini Camp on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Broncos Training Facility in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

BACK TO 'FOOTBALL SCHOOL'

The Broncos' more veteran players did not take part in the annual rookie minicamp, of course, but they have been hard at work in recent weeks during the offseason workout program, progressing through the stages that started with strength and conditioning workouts before gradually ramping up to football activities as spring goes on.

And during that period, it's also been a learning experience for the new coaching staff as it jells together.

"With our team, currently we're in Phase II," Payton said. "In that, simply, we're still lifting, running and doing a lot of that. That's gone well. Phase II allows you to get on the field. … It's not this [rookie minicamp], it's more football school. We made this comment in the staff meeting; we're getting our logistics as coaches, where we're at with the stations, where I expect drills to be, where I expect players, what I expect it's supposed to look like."

RAMS JOINT PRACTICE IN THE WORKS?

In each of the previous two years, the Broncos have conducted a joint practice against another team before playing them in a preseason game.

And with the Rams coming to town in August, Denver's hoping to make it a third straight year, Payton said Saturday.

Payton noted that nothing has been announced yet, but he said the intention is for the Broncos to welcome the Rams to Denver for a joint practice during the week leading up to a preseason Week 3 game vs. Los Angeles.

"We're on the road with two games, and I think the goal is to have a joint practice with the Rams," Payton said. "[Rams head coach] Sean [McVay] and I have talked, and then I know that obviously the ownership groups are connected, and [Rams general manager] Les [Snead] and [Broncos GM] George [Paton]. There's been no announcement made, but I think our hopes and goal is to have a chance to practice here. … So our goal is to have a joint practice with Los Angeles and then play that third game."

The Broncos' preseason game vs. the Rams is slated for Aug. 26 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Denver previously has taken part in joint practices on 13 occasions, including last year's practice with the Cowboys at the Broncos' team headquarters and 2021's practices against the Vikings. From 2014-19, joint practices were an annual occurrence, with five of those being held at the Broncos' training facility.

MISSING HORSES

One immediately noticeable difference from previous offseason practices was that players' helmets were almost completely blank, all without the usual Broncos logo decals on the sides.

Payton said it doesn't represent any kind of symbolic meaning, though — nothing to do with having to earn it or anything like that.

"It's the spring, so the equipment guys have to begin to put stuff on helmets or not," Payton said. "There's nothing significant about that other than … it's really just simply a functional decision. Let's make sure that we've got the tape on the front with their last name. And then training camp start the same way and at some point we'll put the logos on the helmets. It's probably just because that's what we've always done, and it's easier for the equipment room. It's not this, 'Hey, you haven't earned it,' because these logos aren't going to be on for any of them this whole offseason. There's just no reason. I think everyone knows they're all Denver Broncos players; there's no confusion. But I think more just practical."

Related Content

news

Payton: Broncos expect RB Javonte Williams to be ready for the start of training camp, 'hopeful' he'll avoid PUP list

"I would tell you that we expect him to be ready for the start of training camp, and that's good news," Head Coach Sean Payton said.

news

Broncos CB Riley Moss signs rookie contract

Moss is the third member of the Broncos' five-player draft class to sign his rookie deal.

news

Broncos S JL Skinner signs rookie contract

The Broncos selected Skinner in the sixth round with the 183rd-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Broncos C Alex Forsyth signs rookie contract

The Broncos drafted Forsyth in the seventh round with the 257th-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

'Thursday Night Football' at Chiefs, Christmas Eve matchup vs. Patriots highlight Broncos' prime-time slate

The Denver Broncos are set to play four prime-time games in 2023, highlighted by a "Thursday Night Football" matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

news

Broncos sign 15 college free agents

Ahead of the start of rookie minicamp, the Broncos have signed 15 college free agents to their roster.

news

Top 5 most-intriguing matchups on the Broncos' 2023 schedule

The Broncos start and end the slate with perhaps their biggest rival, play four prime-time games and play on a couple of holidays.

news

Broncos' 2023 preseason opponents announced

The Broncos will face a trio of NFC West teams during the 2023 preseason slate.

news

Broncos' 2023 schedule announced, features four prime-time games and pivotal three-game road trip

The Broncos' 2023 schedule, which the NFL announced Thursday, will also feature matchups against the Las Vegas Raiders to open and close the season.

news

Broncos announce jersey numbers for 2023 draft picks

Ahead of the Broncos' rookie minicamp, Denver's 2023 draft picks have received their numbers.

news

Broncos release OLB Jake Martin

Martin recorded six tackles, two tackles for loss, one quarterback hit and a sack in five games with Denver.

Advertising