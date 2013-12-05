Notebook: 100-Yard Game Boosts Ball

"It's like everything -- the more you do it, the better you get," Head Coach John Fox said. "That's why there's no substitute for experience."

As far as the team is concerned, Gase noted that that type of production gives the offense a chance to rest running back Knowshon Moreno from time to time.

"We have four regular season games and hopefully more than that – three more after that -- and we need him for the whole way," Gase said. "We need to make sure he plays the rest of the way out and if Montee can cut those reps in half for Knowshon, that would be big for our offense."

WHAT COLD?

Wednesday, heavy snow forced the Broncos indoors.

Thursday, the elements weren't keeping Denver from running through practice outside.