ENGLEWOOD, Colo. –Having a two-touchdown, 100-yard game as a tight end doesn't go unnoticed, especially when it comes during primetime – in the first game of the season.

Even among three receivers who each had more than 1,000 yards in 2012, there will be no hiding for Julius Thomas.

That's something new to the 6-foot-5 tight end, as he just played in nine games over his first two seasons in the NFL. Now, he's interested in seeing how his performance last Thursday night affects the kind of coverage he'll face.

"I'm anxious to find out," Thomas said. "They didn't send us over their plans so we don't really know. But I'm excited to see what kind of looks we'll get defensively and we'll go from there accordingly."

Quarterback Peyton Manning knows that other teams will take note of how Thomas performed in the season opener, but said he wasn't sure how they would react.

"It would be an interesting question. I am not sure how they will answer it, or if they will, but it will be interesting to see how teams play Julius (Thomas) all season," Manning said after Thursday night's win.

"He is a big guy, he definitely will make teams have a conversation, and that is what you want. You want guys that make teams have a discussion."

Thomas noted that Cowboys tight end Jason Witten had a good game against the Giants in Week 1 but he said he didn't "know if that's going to translate to me." He also said that he knows sharing the ball week-to-week comes with the territory of playing with the caliber of wide receivers that the Broncos have.

But seeing as other teams will have an eye on him from now on, that's probably an advantage – for both Thomas and the Broncos offense as a whole.