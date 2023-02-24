Denver Broncos | News

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah: 2023 Draft's depth at offensive line, pass rusher could help Broncos in third round

Feb 24, 2023 at 12:26 PM
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

The Broncos may not have a pick in the 2023 NFL Draft's first two rounds, but the depth at two key positions could still provide great value by the time they're on the clock early in the third round.

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said Friday in a conference call with NFL media that even at pick Nos. 67 and 68 — where Denver is currently scheduled to make its first picks — there will be players who can help the Broncos in the trenches at those spots.

"When you look at the Broncos and the directions they could be looking to go, I think O-line [and] D-line obviously would be the places where you start," Jeremiah said. "I think from an offensive line standpoint, I feel pretty good about the interior and some of the depth you could find at that portion of the draft."

In 2022, the Broncos largely started Lloyd Cushenberry III and Graham Glasgow at center, Quinn Meinerz at right guard and Dalton Risner at left guard over the course of the year. While Cushenberry, Glasgow and Meinerz remain under contract heading into the 2023 league year, Risner will be an unrestricted free agent.

Jeremiah also highlighted edge rusher as an option. After trading Bradley Chubb before the a year ago, the team struggled to find production from its pass rushers, especially as injuries lingered for key players like Randy Gregory. While the team has promising young talent in players like Baron Browning, Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper, it could look to bolster that group in the draft.

"I think edge rush is actually a pretty good group, as well," Jeremiah said. "… K.J. Henry from Clemson would be one [potential option], Andre Carter [II] from Army, Zach Harrison, Ohio State, Dylan Horton from TCU. Those types of guys — those are good players, and I think those players are probably going to be in that third[-to-]fourth-round range. [Notre Dame's Isaiah] Foskey would be another one. We'll see. He's going to test really well, so he might test his way out of that range and up a little bit higher.

"But I think when you're looking at offensive linemen, edge rushers, I think it's not bad. I think you'll be pleasantly surprised with the quality of the depth that's still going to be there in the third and fourth round of this draft."

