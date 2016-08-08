Denver Broncos | News

NFL announces performers for Broncos opener

Aug 08, 2016 at 02:10 PM
160808_dierks.jpg

Dierks Bentley and OneRepublic will perform live at Civic Center Park at 5:30 p.m. MT on Sept. 8, as part of the 2016 NFL Kickoff presented by Hyundai, the NFL announced Monday.

The Broncos kick off the NFL season that evening at 6:30 p.m. against the Carolina Panthers in a rematch of Super Bowl 50.

The performances, which will coincide with a 60-minute pregame show, will be featured on NBC and NFL Network and can also be watched on NFL Mobile from Verizon.

The NFL's 97th season will begin in Denver, and NBC's Football Night in America will be on hand with Bob Costas Dan Patrick, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison. Mike Florio and Peter King will also provide coverage.

Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth and Michele Tafoya will be on the call for the Broncos' Week 1 game.

The event will mark the 12th time a Super Bowl champion has opened the season at home on Thursday night.

