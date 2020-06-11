Denver Broncos | News

NFL announces $250 million commitment to fight systemic racism

Jun 11, 2020 at 04:37 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/centerpiece/homepage/2015/07-July/SwansonBen.jpg
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

200611_nfl

In its effort to combat systemic racism, the NFL is expanding its commitment to social justice efforts and will donate $250 million over the next 10 years to "combat systemic racism and support the battle against the ongoing and historic injustices faced by African-Americans," it announced Thursday.

"The NFL and our clubs will continue to work collaboratively with NFL players to support programs to address criminal justice reform, police reforms, and economic and educational advancement," the NFL wrote in a press release. "In addition to the financial commitment, we will continue to leverage the NFL Network and all of our media properties to place an increased emphasis on raising awareness and promoting education of social justice issues to our fans and help foster unity."

According to NFL.com's Judy Battista, the league has previously donated $44 million to social justice programs, which provided funding for 20 national grant partners and 350 local organizations selected by players and former players.

"[A] person familiar with the league's decision said conversations had taken place over the last week, with [Commissioner Roger] Goodell and owners wanting to make it clear that the league's commitment to social justice work was for the long term," Battista wrote. "The expanded commitment to the league's existing initiatives, said the person familiar with the program, should make clear that the NFL does not have an end date in sight for how long it will work on social justice causes."

The announcement comes after a video in which Goodell apologized for previous failures to support black NFL players and pledged to do more.

"It has been a difficult time for our country — in particular, black people in our country," Goodell said in the June 5 video. "First, my condolences to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and all the families who have endured police brutality. We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people. We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the National Football League, believe black lives matter.

"I personally protest with you and want to be part of the much-needed change in this country. Without black players, there would be no National Football League. And the protests around the country are emblematic of the centuries of silence, inequality and oppression of black players, coaches, fans and staff. We are listening, I am listening and I will be reaching out to players who have raised their voices and others on how we can improve and go forward for a better and more united NFL family."

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: John Elway headlines Broncos selected to inaugural California High School Hall of Fame class

John Lynch, Dennis Smith, Gary Zimmerman and D.J. Williams were also chosen.

news

Sacco Sez: Broncos among most stable teams

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano looks back on the fluid history of pro football teams.

news

Broncos Notebook: OLB Randy Gregory is back, and he may be better than before

Plus, read about offensive lineman Billy Turner's mindset and cornerback Damarri Mathis' reflections on his first NFL game.

news

'He'll pick it up fast': With plenty of experience, ILB Joe Schobert jumps into learning Broncos' defense

Joe Schobert, who signed with the Broncos on Monday, enters his seventh NFL season and his seventh NFL scheme.

news

Injury Report: Broncos remain hopeful OLB Randy Gregory and OL Billy Turner will be ready Week 1

Inside linebacker Jonas Griffith is expected to miss four to six weeks with an elbow injury.

news

Broncos sign ILB Joe Schobert; OLB Randy Gregory and OL Billy Turner cleared to practice

A seventh-year player, Schobert is a 2017 Pro Bowler who has started at least 13 games in each of his last five seasons.

news

Mile High Morning: Could Javonte Williams be this year's breakout fantasy football star?

ESPN's Mike Clay notes that Williams could be the Jonathan Taylor of 2022.

news

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson ranked No. 61 on 2022 NFL Top 100

For a 10th consecutive year, Russell Wilson has earned a spot on the NFL Top 100 player rankings.

news

Broncos safety Justin Simmons ranked No. 81 on 2022 NFL Top 100

A year after breaking into the NFL Top 100 player rankings for the first time, Justin Simmons is back.

news

'[They're] doing everything they're supposed to do': Young wide receivers step up in preseason win over Cowboys

Four receivers made strong cases for earning a roster spot after standout performances against the Cowboys.

news

Top takeaways from Broncos-Cowboys: OLB Baron Browning flashes as Denver turns in encouraging preseason opener

Plus, notes on the backup quarterback derby, the competition at wide receiver, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett's clock management and more.

news

#DALvsDEN injury updates: ILB Jonas Griffith leaves game with elbow injury

Inside linebacker Jonas Griffith suffered an elbow injury on the first series against the Cowboys.

Advertising