Next man up: With Justin Simmons set to miss time, Caden Sterns and others could help fill void 

Sterns, a second-year safety who recorded two interceptions, two sacks and five passes defensed in 2021, could take over for Simmons as the starting free safety. He started two games last season when Jackson was out, and he feels prepared to fill in for a key defensive player once again.

"We kind of rotate during training camp, I guess for purposes like this, so I'm looking forward to it," Sterns said. "I'm ready. I'm as ready as I was last year, it's the same thing this year. It's an opportunity to make plays, so I'm pretty excited for it."

With the chance to play alongside Jackson, Sterns will look to replicate the same strong communication that the veteran has with Simmons. They have played a lot of snaps together throughout the offseason and in practice, and Jackson claimed that Sterns has what it takes to rise to the occasion in Simmons' absence.

"Caden's played a ton of ball at a high level in this league in such a short time," Jackson said. "He's a smart player. We've used him in a bunch of different roles, so for him to step in and play safety, he did it a little bit for me last year when I was out. He has a ton of experience. I expect him to step in and play great."

Sterns has frequently spoken to Simmons' influence on his progression as a player, and the young safety is adding elements of the veteran's game to his own. By watching Simmons and Jackson communicate on the field, Sterns noted that his football IQ has grown significantly.

While Sterns typically plays as a dime back, he could see a lot of time at free safety with Simmons out. It is a different role than he is used to, but Sterns feels comfortable in the position because he played safety throughout his college career.

"[There's] a lot more vision," Sterns said of the free safety position. "When you're closer to the ball, things happen a lot faster, so you've got to react. For the safety, you get a little bit more time to react."

If Sterns steps into a larger role, he will be leaning on the words of encouragement Simmons has given him over the last year. The team captain's advice to Sterns was to calm the game down, because while the stakes may be higher, it's the same game they have been playing since they were little.