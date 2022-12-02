Denver Broncos | News

'New week, new opportunity': How Pat Surtain II is maintaining confidence amid adversity

Dec 01, 2022 at 05:35 PM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. —Through the Broncos' first nine games of the season, cornerback Pat Surtain II was practically flawless.

He allowed fewer than three yards per target, an average passer rating of 69.6 and zero receiving touchdowns.

Week after week, the second-year cornerback locked down every receiver he faced. Matching up against DK Metcalf and the Seahawks, he allowed just six catches for 35 yards. In the Broncos' first matchup with the Raiders, Davante Adams totaled just four receptions for 46 yards while Surtain was in coverage. He allowed zero completions when facing the 49ers and Chargers.

With each faultless performance, Surtain found himself creating impossible standards of excellence. At the end of the day, no player can achieve true perfection — especially not at the cornerback position.

In the last two games, Surtain allowed opposing wide receivers to make plays against him for the first time all season. When Denver hosted Las Vegas in Week 11, Surtain allowed four receptions for 102 yards and gave up a game-ending touchdown to Adams. In Sunday's game against the Panthers, D.J. Moore beat Surtain in the end zone for a touchdown, and again later for a 52-yard bomb downfield.

"It's something I just look at and correct," Surtain said Thursday. "Obviously it's frustrating, but at the same time I'm just focusing on this week. New week, new opportunity. Stuff like that's going to happen, but, you know, you've got to overlook it and not look at it too much. You've got to look past it because we've got a lot of weeks ahead."

While Surtain has comparatively struggled in recent weeks after an incredibly hot first half of the season, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said that he has no worries about the young cornerback.

"He's such a great young man," Hackett said. "He's going to put his head down and work and learn from every experience that he has. As a DB in this league, you have to have a short memory and you can't win every single play. I mean, he's been out there for a whole lot of plays and done some amazing things, and sometimes that happens. He was right there, and other guys make good plays too."

Practice photos: Inside the Broncos' on-field preparation for Week 13 vs. the Ravens

Take a look inside the Broncos' week of practice with photos from team photographers.

Russell Wilson and Brandon Johnson during practice on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
1 / 55

Russell Wilson and Brandon Johnson during practice on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Alex Singleton during practice on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
2 / 55

Alex Singleton during practice on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Jalen Virgil during practice on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
3 / 55

Jalen Virgil during practice on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Essang Bassey during practice on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
4 / 55

Essang Bassey during practice on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Courtland Sutton during practice on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
5 / 55

Courtland Sutton during practice on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Greg Dulcich during practice on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
6 / 55

Greg Dulcich during practice on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons during practice on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
7 / 55

Justin Simmons during practice on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson during practice on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
8 / 55

Russell Wilson during practice on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Jalen Virgil and Josey Jewell during practice on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
9 / 55

Jalen Virgil and Josey Jewell during practice on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
DeShawn Williams during practice on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
10 / 55

DeShawn Williams during practice on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Jonathon Cooper during practice on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
11 / 55

Jonathon Cooper during practice on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Marlon Mack during practice on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
12 / 55

Marlon Mack during practice on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Mike Boone during practice on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
13 / 55

Mike Boone during practice on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Matt Henningsen during practice on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
14 / 55

Matt Henningsen during practice on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Montrell Washington during practice on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
15 / 55

Montrell Washington during practice on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Dre'Mont Jones during practice on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
16 / 55

Dre'Mont Jones during practice on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Eric Saubert during practice on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Amanda Gerlach/Denver Broncos
17 / 55

Eric Saubert during practice on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Amanda Gerlach/Denver Broncos

Photo by Amanda Gerlach/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson during practice on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
18 / 55

Russell Wilson during practice on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during practice on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
19 / 55

Pat Surtain II during practice on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Delarrin Turner-Yell during practice on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
20 / 55

Delarrin Turner-Yell during practice on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Baron Browning during practice on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
21 / 55

Baron Browning during practice on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Darius Phillips during practice on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
22 / 55

Darius Phillips during practice on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
K'Waun Williams during practice on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
23 / 55

K'Waun Williams during practice on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Josey Jewell during practice on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
24 / 55

Josey Jewell during practice on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Netane Muti during practice on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
25 / 55

Netane Muti during practice on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons during practice on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
26 / 55

Justin Simmons during practice on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Quinn Meinerz during practice on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
27 / 55

Quinn Meinerz during practice on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
D.J. Jones and DeShawn Williams during practice on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
28 / 55

D.J. Jones and DeShawn Williams during practice on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Mike Purcell during practice on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
29 / 55

Mike Purcell during practice on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Brandon McManus and Corliss Waitman during practice on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
30 / 55

Brandon McManus and Corliss Waitman during practice on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Eyioma Uwazurike during practice on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
31 / 55

Eyioma Uwazurike during practice on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Delarrin Turner-Yell during practice on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
32 / 55

Delarrin Turner-Yell during practice on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Josey Jewell during practice on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
33 / 55

Josey Jewell during practice on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Jalen Virgil and P.J. Locke during practice on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
34 / 55

Jalen Virgil and P.J. Locke during practice on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Damarri Mathis during practice on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
35 / 55

Damarri Mathis during practice on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Ja'Quan McMillian and Quinn Meinerz during practice on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
36 / 55

Ja'Quan McMillian and Quinn Meinerz during practice on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Eric Saubert during practice on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
37 / 55

Eric Saubert during practice on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Mike Boone during practice on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
38 / 55

Mike Boone during practice on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Montrell Washington during practice on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
39 / 55

Montrell Washington during practice on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Damarri Mathis and Pat Surtain II during practice on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
40 / 55

Damarri Mathis and Pat Surtain II during practice on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II, Damarri Mathis and Kareem Jackson during practice on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
41 / 55

Pat Surtain II, Damarri Mathis and Kareem Jackson during practice on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson during practice on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
42 / 55

Russell Wilson during practice on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Brett Rypien during practice on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
43 / 55

Brett Rypien during practice on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Matt Henningsen during practice on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
44 / 55

Matt Henningsen during practice on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Lamar Jackson during practice on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
45 / 55

Lamar Jackson during practice on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
during practice on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
46 / 55

during practice on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Albert Okwuegbunam during practice on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
47 / 55

Albert Okwuegbunam during practice on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Mike Boone during practice on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
48 / 55

Mike Boone during practice on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Damarea Crockett, Mike Boone and Marlon Mack during practice on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
49 / 55

Damarea Crockett, Mike Boone and Marlon Mack during practice on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Marlon Mack during practice on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
50 / 55

Marlon Mack during practice on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
DeShawn Williams during practice on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
51 / 55

DeShawn Williams during practice on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
D.J. Jones during practice on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
52 / 55

D.J. Jones during practice on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during practice on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
53 / 55

Pat Surtain II during practice on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Brandon Johnson during practice on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
54 / 55

Brandon Johnson during practice on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Courtland Sutton during practice on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
55 / 55

Courtland Sutton during practice on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero, a former college safety who served as the Rams' secondary coach/passing game coordinator before joining the Broncos, has an astute understanding of how difficult it is for defensive backs to completely shut down opposing receivers. He said that he's worked with Surtain to correct the correctable mistakes, but he noted that even the greatest cornerbacks of all time have been beaten from time to time.

"That's part of the NFL," Evero said. "There's never been a corner — even Deion Sanders hasn't made every play — and so corners are going to get beat, safeties are going to get beat, sometimes you're going to get blocked, and so that's part of it. You always correct, you always see where the breakdown was, you look to improve it. The name of the game is, you strive for perfection; you'll never get there. You just try to be as perfect as you can be."

Many cornerbacks in the league would get down on themselves after allowing big plays, but even amid a rough patch, Surtain continues to set himself apart from other players at his position. At just 22 years old, his outlook is mature and composed: No matter what happens, just take it one play at a time.

"You've always got to keep your confidence no matter what the situation is," Surtain said. "That's the biggest thing at our position. It's one of the toughest positions to play in football, so you've always got to have that chip on your shoulder, that one-play mentality. You've just got to focus on the next play and correct some things [from] here on out, and just focus on this week coming up."

Evero added that facing adversity is beneficial for any young player because it allows them to learn and develop their technique.

"I'm not worried about his psyche one bit," Evero said. "We always are going to correct things, and things that he can do better, and technique things and all that stuff. I think it's more that than anything else. I'm not worried about him at all. ... All of those deals are great learning experiences, and when you go through it, it makes you better down the road."

As the Broncos prepare to take on the Ravens this weekend, Surtain has an opportunity to rebound against a dynamic offense. Quarterback Lamar Jackson presents a variety of threats to opposing defenses, and the Broncos will have to be vigilant as they look to limit what he can do.

"The challenge is that he's a very versatile quarterback," Surtain said. "He brings a lot to the offense with his running ability and his passing ability, so he's a major threat. He just creates explosive plays using his feet or his arm, so he's going to be a challenge."

Whether the ball is in the hands of Jackson or the Ravens' running backs, Denver should expect them to run the ball a considerable amount. Baltimore is 26th in the league in passing yards, but they have the third-most rushing yards. Despite his struggles against the pass in recent games, Surtain has played well against the run — and facing one of the strongest rushing attacks in the NFL, the Broncos' defense will rely on him to limit Baltimore's explosive plays.

"All 11 guys have to be able to play the run game, and that's a big part of our evaluation," Evero said. "All the players, even the corners [have to stop the run]. They have done a really good job. Good angles, good toughness ... they've been very good."

In a challenging matchup on Sunday, Surtain may not be perfect — but as long as he maintains confidence in his abilities, the Broncos' secondary will be in good hands.

Related Content

news

Injury Report: CB K'Waun Williams returns to practice for Broncos

Williams had not participated in practice since suffering a knee injury during the Broncos' Week 10 matchup against the Titans.

news

Mile High Morning: Rookie Delarrin Turner-Yell brings awareness to multiple sclerosis and lupus for My Cause My Cleats in honor of his mother

Turner-Yell's mother was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and lupus in 2015, and he will support the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and the Lupus Foundation of America for the 2022 My Cause My Cleats initiative.

news

'I respect the heck out of Russell Wilson': Broncos veterans, HC Nathaniel Hackett express support for Russell Wilson

"He keeps coming out here and working," Hackett said. "Heck, he may work harder. I didn't think you could. I give him so much credit for that — to keep his head down, keep working with all the different people that he's gone out there on that field with. I just give him so much credit for that — all the different lineups that we've had. He just keeps grinding, keeps trying to make a play, keeps fighting — no matter what."

news

Injury Report: Broncos hoping WRs Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler can return on Sunday vs. Ravens

Additionally, defensive end Dre'Mont Jones did not practice Wednesday due to an illness.

news

Broncos designate RB Mike Boone for return from IR

Denver also signed a pair of players to its practice squad.

news

Mile High Morning: The Broncos' pass rushers must find a way to affect QB Lamar Jackson

Denver has recorded just two sacks over the last three games, and The Denver Post's Parker Gabriel emphasized the importance of putting pressure on quarterback Lamar Jackson as the Broncos prepare to face the Ravens.

news

Sacco Sez: Broncos' connection with Baltimore greater than what meets the eye

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on the franchise's connections with the Ravens and the city of Baltimore.

news

Broncos' Week 14 game vs. Chiefs flexed out of 'Sunday Night Football'

The Broncos' Week 14 matchup with the Chiefs is moving time slots.

news

Inspired by his sister, ILB Alex Singleton represents Special Olympics for My Cause My Cleats

Singleton became a dedicated supporter of the organization while watching his older sister compete in Special Olympics events, and he is helping to make sports more accessible in the Denver community.

news

Mile High Morning: WR Brandon Johnson scores first career touchdown on QB Russell Wilson's 300th TD pass

"To score his first touchdown, what a blessing," Wilson said. "Obviously, he worked. He's been working so hard. He's done an amazing job."

news

Hot Topics: HC Nathaniel Hackett knows Broncos are a 'better football team' than they showed vs. Panthers

Plus, Hackett discussed what he's saw from quarterback Russell Wilson in Week 12.

Advertising