New acquisitions RB Chase Edmonds, OLB Jacob Martin excited for opportunity to join Broncos

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As the Broncos enter the second half of the season, a few new additions could provide a spark as the team looks to make a run.

Denver dealt outside linebacker Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins ahead of last week's trade deadline, and in addition to a coveted 2023 first-round pick, the Broncos received running back Chase Edmonds in return. A fifth-year veteran, Edmonds is a dual-threat player who can produce as both a rusher and a pass-catcher.

"I'm just excited to be here," Edmonds told the press Monday. "I'm grateful for the opportunity. ... I got to talk to the running back room — Melvin [Gordon III], Latavius [Murray], Mike [Boone], Marlon [Mack], all those guys, and we've already kicked it off [on] a good foot. So right now, for me, I'm just trying to learn the offense, put my best foot forward and capitalize on whatever role they've got for me here."

Edmonds said he spoke on the phone with Russell Wilson after arriving in Denver on Wednesday, and the running back expressed his excitement to play alongside the nine-time Pro Bowler.

"My first day down here I got traded here, I came down the next morning, got to get on the phone with Russ, talk to him a little bit," Edmonds said. "I'm definitely excited for the opportunity. ... I saw him in Vegas last year before free agency started, and got to just run into him and tell him I would be excited if I ever could play with him. Come full circle, I'm here now, so again, I'm just trying to put my best foot forward."

The trade deadline falling amid the Broncos' bye week was a blessing for Edmonds, who has had plenty of time to learn the nuances of Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett's playbook. Edmonds noted that the verbiage is similar to what the Dolphins utilized, so joining a new offense has been a smooth transition so far — so much so that he expects to be fully up to speed by Sunday.

While Edmonds said that he did not anticipate being traded to the Broncos, the running back exuded optimism about his new situation. With an opportunity to elevate Denver's offensive production, Edmonds noted that he looks forward to contributing in any way he can.