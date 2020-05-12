Denver Broncos | News

From the marching band to the NFL: Netane Muti's unconventional route to the pros

May 11, 2020 at 06:14 PM
jones_sydney
Sydney Jones

Team Reporter/Producer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — With the 181st-overall pick, the Broncos brought Netane Muti to tears. They had selected him, and even though it wasn't the first round, or the second or the third, the team's decision carried the same weight in the sixth round.

"All the things I have been through," Muti said. "... This was all I ever wanted, just someone to have faith in me."

Muti's journey to the NFL was an unconventional one.

In the small archipelago country of Tonga, Muti's main sport was rugby, but when he moved to Hawaii, his interests largely lied in the marching band as he entered high school. It was from that vantage point that he discovered football.

"Marching band was the reason I found out about football," Muti said. "I would watch them play and it made me more interested in the game."

Muti Band 3

Muti was inspired to join the marching band due to family ties back home in Tonga.

"My cousin, who I grew up with, was in the band and marching band and we would have festivals in Tonga," Muti said. "I thought it was pretty cool because they would march through the festivals."

But after his freshman year on the marching band, Muti decided to try out for the football team, even though he didn't know anything about the game.

"I didn't know positions and stuff like that," he said. "None of the rules. Nothing at all. I just went out there and pretty much did what I was told."

Muti Band 2

After a year learning the game, Muti decided to take football seriously. Prior to his junior year of high school, he sat his family down and told them he wanted to play in the NFL.

"That's when I dedicated my whole life pretty much to go out there and play football," Muti said. "That's when I went from 185 [pounds] to 285 and after that I finally got a scholarship. Things went up from there."

Muti wasn't highly recruited out of high school. Until National Signing Day, Muti had received no offers. He signed that offer with the University of Hawaii on National Signing Day, but because he had originally applied to the school as a regular student and been denied, his offer was nullified. He then went on to commit to Fresno State, where he emerged as a talented lineman with a future in the NFL.

"There were kids that have been doing football their whole lives, like from 3 years old," Muti's mom, Liliani Muti said. "We were so grateful. We just couldn't grasp it in our minds that it happened the way it happened."

Related Content

news

Sacco Sez: A Hall of Fame honor

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on the honor of a lifetime from the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

news

Mile High Morning: Could Tim Patrick be on the cusp of a Pro Bowl season?

"[N]o Denver pass-catcher has been more dependable in the last couple of years than Patrick," Nick Shook wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Russell Wilson leads NFL in jersey sales in 2022, and a look at his European expedition

Just a few months into his tenure as a Bronco, Wilson is already leading the league in one category.

news

Broncos announce extension with 9NEWS as hometown television partner

"We are excited to extend our broadcast partnership with 9NEWS," Broncos Chief Commercial Officer Mac Freeman said.

news

Mile High Morning: 'Good Morning Football' debates whether the Broncos' running back tandem is the league's best

"Every time they get the ball … they're punishing you and they're doing it with a smile," Will Selva said.

news

Mile High Morning: Remembering the trailblazing Bronco Marlin Briscoe

Briscoe, who died at the age of 76, was best known as the first Black starting quarterback in the AFL and as a two-time Super Bowl champion.

news

Broncos mourn the passing of Marlin Briscoe, modern pro football's first Black starting quarterback

The former Broncos quarterback passed away at the age of 76, his daughter told the Associated Press.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos players celebrate Colorado Avalanche's Stanley Cup championship

Like most Denver residents, Broncos players were thrilled to see the Avs take home the Cup.

news

The top moments from Behind the Broncos: Inside the Broncos' 2022 offseason program

The final episode of this season of Behind the Broncos dropped on Thursday evening, and there were a handful of memorable moments from conversations with Pat Surtain II, Justin Simmons, Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett.

news

Mile High Morning: Pro Football Focus ranks Jerry Jeudy as top breakout candidate among third-year players

Could Jeudy fill a role similar to the one Doug Baldwin had in Seattle?

news

Broncos sign fourth-round picks Damarri Mathis and Eyioma Uwazurike

All nine members of the Broncos' draft class are now under contract.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos celebrate Colorado Avalanche's overtime Game 4 win in the Stanley Cup Final

"Bring that cup back to where it belongs!!" Garett Bolles tweeted.

Advertising