From the marching band to the NFL: Netane Muti's unconventional route to the pros

After a year learning the game, Muti decided to take football seriously. Prior to his junior year of high school, he sat his family down and told them he wanted to play in the NFL.

"That's when I dedicated my whole life pretty much to go out there and play football," Muti said. "That's when I went from 185 [pounds] to 285 and after that I finally got a scholarship. Things went up from there."

Muti wasn't highly recruited out of high school. Until National Signing Day, Muti had received no offers. He signed that offer with the University of Hawaii on National Signing Day, but because he had originally applied to the school as a regular student and been denied, his offer was nullified. He then went on to commit to Fresno State, where he emerged as a talented lineman with a future in the NFL.