Denver Broncos | News

Nearly 200 Colorado high school athletic administrators gather for launch of InSideOut Initiative

Feb 06, 2024 at 03:21 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos

DENVER — More than 180 Colorado high school athletic administrators gathered Monday at Empower Field at Mile High for the launch of the InSideOut Initiative.

The initiative, which was launched in partnership with the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) and the NFL Foundation, aims to empower and equip schools "to implement purpose-based athletics by connecting student athletes to transformational coaches in a culture of belonging, for their social-emotional character development," according to the organization's website.

Roughly 40 percent of the attendees at Monday's event were from the Denver metro area, while the remaining 60 percent were from communities that included Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Boulder, Telluride, Grand Junction, Fort Collins and other communities.

The InSideOut Initiative has partnered with 23 NFL markets across 20 states since launching in 2015, and the Broncos and CHSAA initially partnered with the initiative's pilot program in its inaugural year.

"To say we are excited about the relaunch of the InSideOut Initiative in Colorado would be an understatement," CHSAA Commissioner Michael Krueger said. "Our school communities are working incredibly hard every day to promote and recapture the true purpose of educationally based athletics; the InSideOut Initiative provides school leaders with the support, resources and direction that leads to establishing a culture that defines this purpose. We can't wait to continue the great work that was started in 2015."

The InSideOut Initiative, which is fully funded by the NFL Foundation, helps develop transformational leaders and coaches by building their self-awareness, self-management, relational development, social awareness and moral and ethical decision making.

"The Denver Broncos Foundation is very excited to partner with the Colorado High School Activities Association and the InSideOut Initiative once again, to bring this wonderful curriculum to Colorado high schools," said Bobby Mestas, Director of Youth and High School Football for the Denver Broncos. "The InSideOut Initiative and their purpose-based athletics teachings have made amazing strides throughout the country, and we're excited to build transformational coaches to connect with Colorado student athletes."

