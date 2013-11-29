Moreno Probable for Sunday

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. –Though his participation in practice earlier in the week was hampered by an ankle injury, running back Knowshon Moreno fully participated in practice Friday and is listed as probable for Sunday.

He said Friday that we wasn't worried about his ankle and put his faith in the training staff.

"Just (had) to get back into the treatment room and make sure I was doing the right things to get back, so I'm good," Moreno said.

Moreno had the best game of his career in terms of yards and carries last week in New England. On 37 carries he racked up 224 yards and he also picked up a touchdown. Through the first 11 games of the 2013 season, Moreno has 824 rushing yards – presenting the opportunity for the first 1,000-yard season of his career.

But that mark falls behind winning on the fifth-year back's list of priorities.

"As long as we win, keep on winning and keep on working hard, that's all that matters," Moreno said.

Moreno noted that his yardage is a reflection of more than just his efforts this season. He credited the offensive linemen for their work setting up blocks and opening up lanes for him.

"Those boys did a great job – and they have been throughout the whole season," he said. "Especially in the run game, opening up the holes for the running backs and doing what we can to protect (quarterback Peyton Manning) also. It's still early, we've still got a lot of games left and we've still got to keep working on those things – keeping Manning on his feet and things like that. But they're doing a great job, for sure."

This weekend the Broncos have a rematch with AFC West rival Kansas City after having just beaten them 27-17 two weeks ago. Moreno ran for 79 yards in that game.

This weekend, Moreno is expecting another tough game with the Chiefs.