Moreno Makes Sports Illustrated Cover

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --For the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs, Sports Illustrated put together several regional covers.

One of them highlights the Broncos -- specifically running back Knowshon Moreno.

Moreno's career year has been covered as recently as this morning on DenverBroncos.com, but the SI story -- written by Tim Layden -- focuses on the emotions Moreno showed just before kickoff of the Broncos' Week 13 showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

CBS cameras caught Moreno with tears streaming down his face during the National Anthem.

"You saw those tears and you wondered, What makes a player cry like that before a game? Especially a player like Knowshon Moreno, who is finally thriving in the NFL," Layden writes. "In addition to his rushing stats, he caught 60 passes for 548 yards, by far the best in his career, and three more TDs. And he did this for a team with 13 wins and home field for as long as it survives in the AFC playoffs — Denver will face the Chargers on Jan. 12 — peaking- with a 37-carry, 224-yard game in the bitter cold against the Patriots on Nov. 24."

"It's always been that way for me, all the way back to high school and college," Moreno said of the emotional moment. "During the anthem it's always quiet and still, so I take in the moment and say a little prayer. Usually there's no camera on me. I thank the Lord for letting me play the game. I thank Him for everything. I run through my whole life right there at that moment. Even the bad stuff."