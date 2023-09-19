More than a dozen former Broncos named Modern-Era nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has announced 173 Modern-Era nominees for its Class of 2024, and there are more than a dozen former Broncos who will be considered to move on to the semifinalist stage.

Among the 16 former Broncos are three Ring of Famers: wide receiver Rod Smith, center Tom Nalen and kicker Jason Elam. Smith, the franchise's all-time receiving leader and a three-time Pro Bowler, is widely regarded as the greatest undrafted wideout in NFL history. Nalen was a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro, and he is second in franchise history in career starts. Elam, a three-time Pro Bowler, is the franchise's all-time leader in points, field goals and games played.

Those three and fellow nominees Mark Schlereth and Neil Smith were also part of the Broncos' back-to-back Super Bowl-winning teams in 1997-98. Schlereth, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, also won a championship with Washington prior to joining the Broncos. Smith was a six-time Pro Bowler who also played for Kansas City and San Diego.

Eight former Broncos — Rod Smith, Nalen, Elam, Schlereth, Neil Smith, wide receiver Brandon Marshall, running back/receiver Glyn Milburn and linebacker Al Wilson — earned Pro Bowl selections during their stints in Denver. Wilson, a five-time Pro Bowler and 2005 first-team All-Pro, led the Broncos in tackles in three seasons. Milburn, who also was a return specialist, earned a Pro Bowl selection with Denver in 1995.

Marshall, eligible for the first time this year, was one of the most-talented receivers of his generation, and he still holds the NFL and franchise records for most receptions in a single game. The six-time Pro Bowler and 2012 first-team All-Pro was the first player to record 1,000-yard receiving seasons with four different teams, and he ranks in the top 25 in NFL history in career receptions (16th), receiving yards (23rd) and receiving touchdowns (25th).

Running back Jamaal Charles, who spent the 2017 season with the Broncos after a decorated career with the Chiefs, was also selected as a nominee in his first year of eligibility.

Eight former Broncos who spent two or fewer seasons with the team were nominated: Charles, wide receiver Wes Welker, defensive end Simeon Rice, defensive tackle Ted Washington, cornerback Dre' Bly, defensive tackle Jamal Williams and linebackers Keith Brooking and Lee Woodall.

In November, the Pro Football Hall of Fame will announce 25 semifinalists for the Class of 2024 selected from this.

The full list of former Broncos who were nominated is below, along with their years playing for the team:

Running back: Glyn Milburn (1993-95), Jamaal Charles (2017)

Wide receiver: Rod Smith (1995-2007), Brandon Marshall (2006-09), Wes Welker (2013-14)

Offensive line: Tom Nalen (1994-2007), Mark Schlereth (1995-2000)

Defensive line: Neil Smith (1997-99), Ted Washington (1994), Simeon Rice (2007), Jamal Williams (2010)

Linebackers: Al Wilson (1999-2006), Lee Woodall (2001), Keith Brooking (2012)

Defensive backs: Dre' Bly (2007-08)