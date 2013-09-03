Denver Broncos | News

Montee Ball Switches Numbers

Sep 03, 2013 at 06:07 AM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- At the University of Wisconsin, Montee Ball wore No. 28 as he became the NCAA's career touchdown leader, racking up more than 5,000 rushing yards in the process.

Now, Ball will wear his college number with the Broncos.

The rookie, who previously wore No. 38 after he was drafted, has switched to No. 28.

That number's previous owner -- safety Quinton Carter -- will now wear No. 38.

The other jersey updates entering Week 1:

Edwin Baker: No. 35
Brandon Marshall: No. 54
Adrian Robinson: No. 57
C.J. Anderson: No. 22

On Sunday, three other players changed their numbers:

Steve Vallos: No. 60
Paris Lenon: No. 51
Quanterus Smith: No. 93

