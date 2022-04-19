Mock draft madness: Three attempts at multi-round Broncos mock drafts

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — It's the heart of mock draft season, and it's DenverBroncos.com's turn to jump into the fray.

Last week, we took a look at the Broncos' various options in the 2022 NFL Draft — staying put, trading up or trading back — and this mock draft exercise will work much the same way.

Below, you'll find three mock drafts, each with a different intention. The first took a big swing at a top-end player, the second was predicated on amassing more picks and the final stab tried to meet a high number of needs for this year's team.

The mocks run through the fourth round, and decisions were made based off need and player rankings assembled by The Athletic's Dane Brugler.

In addition to the picks, you'll also find a series of explanations. At the end, send a tweet to @AricDiLalla to let him know which mock draft you prefer.

Before we get started, just one note: Each mock draft was run just once. If a player was off the board or a trade was passed up, there were no do-overs. Pro Football Network's simulator was used for the exercise.

Draft 1: Too good to pass up

No. 66: EDGE David Ojabo

No. 75: T Daniel Faalele

No. 96: LB Brian Asamoah II

No. 115: RB James Cook

No. 116: CB Zyon McCollum

Acquired: Future third-round pick from Detroit

For all three of the scenarios, I prioritized edge rusher, inside linebacker, cornerback, defensive line, right tackle, tight end, running back and punt returner as needs — in some order. I hoped to find players that could contribute in Year 1 for the Broncos, but in this first scenario, I don't think I had much of a choice.

Michigan EDGE David Ojabo, viewed as a top-10 pick before he suffered an Achilles injury during his pro day, fell all the way to No. 64. I traded back a couple of spots — figuring I could get some good value with several intriguing players still on the board — and picked up a future third-rounder from Detroit. When he was still available at No. 66, I couldn't pass him up again. For reference, Ojabo was gone by No. 41 in each of the following two mock drafts I completed.

Though Ojabo may not play all season, adding a player of his caliber was worth the short-term sacrifice. It's also worth noting that several players I wanted to monitor — tackle Bernhard Raimann, linebackers Chad Muma and Troy Andersen, tight end Greg Dulcich and cornerback Coby Bryant — were already off the board at No. 64.

After selecting Ojabo, it was important to find players that could contribute quickly, and I added Minnesota tackle Daniel Faalele at No. 75 (over Oklahoma EDGE Nik Bonitto and Coastal Carolina's Isaiah Likely) and added Oklahoma linebacker Brian Asamoah II at No. 96. In the fourth round, I snagged Georgia running back James Cook and Sam Houston State cornerback Zyon McCollum. Both players filled needs and were among the top remaining players according to Brugler.